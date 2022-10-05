"You like it" - 2x All-Star Kyle Schwarber drenches interim manager Rob Thomson with beer after Philadelphia Phillies make it to the postseason for the first time since 2011

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber wasted no time in pouring beer over manager Rob Thomson after clinching a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years.

In a post-match interview, Thomson was talking to a reporter when Schwarber came in from behind to pour beer on the interim manager, exclaiming:

"You like it!"

The Phillies' postseason drought was the longest active one in the majors after the Seattle Mariners clinched their first playoff berth in 21 years. Schwarber described his excitement at the remarkable feat after the 3-0 win over the Houston Astro, saying:

“It hasn’t been an easy season. We went through a manager change, went through the MVP being down. … And we went through people saying that our season’s over, that don’t even count the Phillies and they can’t catch the baseball. …

"And for us to get all of our guys back and healthy, and for them to all be there and contribute that’s what it’s about.”

Schwarber has hit 46 home runs so far this season, the sixth-highest in franchise history. However, the team will now receive a Wild Card spot, which could see them possibly face the St. Louis Cardinals, who eliminated them back in the 2011 NLDS.

Rob Thomson delivers passionate speech after Phillies' clinch playoff berth

The Phillies were 22-29 at the start of the season, prompting the sacking of Joe Girardi. Rob Thomson, his assistant, was brought in as the interim manager. Months later, he took everyone by surprise with the Phillies' success. They won their 65th game under new management in a stunning turnaround to move to the playoffs.

However, in the post-match speech, Rob Thomson highlighted moving past the September syndrome as the team can now focus on the next stage of the season, saying:

"We're not done. After Wednesday, we got 13 more wins and we're World Champions, okay? Congratulations. Enjoy this. You've earned it.”

Crossing Broad @CrossingBroad We have a “fuck yeah” post Phillies clubhouse celebration. We have a “fuck yeah” post Phillies clubhouse celebration. https://t.co/8pr54Yi0Ow

The speech ended with players screaming in the locker room as the champagne bottles opened in celebration. The Phillies could be a serious threat to their postseason opponents after a stunning turnaround under Thomson. After a 11-year break, they are surely back in the big time once again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far