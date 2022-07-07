"Your one-month free trial of Schwarbombs has been extended" "Kyle Schwarber is a f***ing menace" - Philadelphia Phillies fans elated after Kyle Schwarber hits his 15th home run since June 1

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber is picking up all the slack that Bryce Harper left behind. Ever since June 1, Schwarber has been an unstoppable force at the plate. He's hit 15 home runs in just 32 games, giving him an average of almost one home run every two games.
Playing against the Washington Nationals tonight, Kyle Schwarber crushed a home run to deep right field off starting pitcher Josiah Gray. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Schwarber sat on a fastball and sent it flying. Citizens Bank Park went into a frenzy as it gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead.
That's the kind of power MVPs are made of. Schwarber's home run tally on the year is now up to 26, which is gaining closely on Aaron Judge's 29.
In fact, Schwarber's been outpacing Judge recently. In his last 32 games, Judge has hit 11 home runs. Schwarber has been gaining ground and does not appear to be slowing down.
It's exactly what the Philadelphia Phillies needed. Bryce Harper went down with a fractured thumb last week, leaving many to wonder how the Phillies would manage. After all, Harper is the defending National League MVP and the anchor of the Phillies batting order.
Schwarber's home run tonight was a bomb. It traveled an estimated 399 feet.
Schwarber's been so good over the past month that Phillies fans are starting to call it "the June that will never end."
Kyle Schwarber continues insane hot streak with home run that gives the Philadelphia Phillies a 2-1 lead
Schwarber might not be a good average hitter, but he can change a game with just one swing of his bat.
Schwarber's 26th home run of the season had an exit velocity of 110.6 mph off the bat.
Schwarber's power hitting is so out of control right now that pitchers will be forced to intentionally walk him in close games.
Schwarber's 54 RBIs this season are reflective of how much offense he generates for his team.
No All-Star finalist has as many home runs as Schwarber, except Aaron Judge.
At the time of writing, the Philadelphia Phillies had a 2-1 lead over the Nationals in the sixth inning.