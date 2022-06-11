Watch: Kyle Schwarber gives the Philadelphia Phillies a 5-run lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks with a moonshot to deep centerfield

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Kyle Schwarber has not been hitting at the rate many would hope for, but when he makes contact, he absolutely crushes the ball, as he did here against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With this being his 16th homer of the season, he gave his team a five-run lead very early in the game, putting them in the perfect position to win.

This home-run ball was absolutely crushed, and seeing the fans go crazy in celebration as the ball lands among them is a great sight to behold. The clip of the home run was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Kyle Schwarber puts the Phillies ahead 5-0 with a three-run shot! Kyle Schwarber puts the Phillies ahead 5-0 with a three-run shot! https://t.co/FLXLQL3Uvj

"Kyle Schwarber puts the Phillies ahead 5-0 with a three-run shot!" - Talkin Baseball

Kyle Schwarber has become a fan favorite everywhere he goes, from the Chicago Cubs to the Boston Red Sox. He is now beloved as a slugger for the Philadelphia Phillies. This ability to hit homers has earned him the respect of every team he has been on.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Philadelphia Phillies and has tied the National League lead for home runs

Kyle Schwarber has been performing so high above expectations in June, that he now finds himself tied for the National League lead for home runs on the season, and the train does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

This phenomenon has been contextualized on Twitter by Todd Zolecki.

Todd Zolecki @ToddZolecki Kyle Schwarber stays hot. He hits his 16th homer of the season, a three-run shot. Schwarber entered today slashing .357/.455/.893 with four homers in seven games this month. Kyle Schwarber stays hot. He hits his 16th homer of the season, a three-run shot. Schwarber entered today slashing .357/.455/.893 with four homers in seven games this month.

"Kyle Schwarber stays hot. He hits his 16th homer of the season, a three-run shot. Schwarber entered today slashing .357/.455/.893 with four homers in seven games this month." - Todd Zolecki

The Philadelphia Phillies must be thrilled with their offseason acquisition so far. They are surely hoping that his experience will help them as they make a post-season push. While they knew he was a great power hitter, they were not likely expecting him to be tied for the NL lead with Mookie Betts and Pete Alonso.

This user on Twitter contextualized just how many home runs Kyle Schwarber has hit, though you may want to look away if you are a fan of the Chicago Cubs.

Aldo Soto @AldoSoto21 Kyle Schwarber has more home runs (16) than every outfielder combined for the Cubs (15) Kyle Schwarber has more home runs (16) than every outfielder combined for the Cubs (15)

"Kyle Schwarber has more home runs (16) than every outfielder combined for the Cubs (15)" - Aldo Soto

This highlight clip of the slugging outfielder in 2021 shows that the power swing we see is actually the norm, rather than the exception.

The Philadelphia Phillies were rocketed into a five-run lead by the home run swing that has become all too familiar, and if he can maintain his pace over the course of the season, he can challeng for the National League home-run crown.

