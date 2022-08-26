Are the Philadelphia Phillies contenders or pretenders in the battle for the 2022 World Series title?

A little under six weeks remain until the postseason drama unfolds, and the Philadelphia Phillies find themselves in a sound position. They are 2.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres for the National League’s second Wild Card spot.

Heading into 2022, the Phillies didn’t have the weight of the world on their shoulders. Expectations were relatively low. The Atlanta Braves entered the season as defending champions, while the New York Mets strengthened over the offseason.

The Phillies weren’t quiet in the market, either. Their headline act was the acquisition of Kyle Schwarber as a free agent from the Boston Red Sox. Schwarber has been a key contributor to Philadelphia’s push for a playoff spot.

MLB @MLB No. 35 for Kyle Schwarber goes 451 feet. No. 35 for Kyle Schwarber goes 451 feet. 💪 https://t.co/KBkt8erdh8

Now with the last mile of the regular season in sight, the Phillies have their destiny under control. They have done well to be where they are, but can they realistically challenge for the World Series? It’s not impossible, but it’s certainly very difficult and highly unlikely.

How far can the Philadelphia Phillies go this season?

The Philadelphia Phillies have played about half of their games this term without seven-time All-Star Bryce Harper. When you take that into account, their position seems even more impressive. Harper is due to return tomorrow, and he is only going to make the Phillies' efficient offense even stronger.

theScore Bet @theScoreBet Phillies fans seeing Bryce Harper finally get activated off the IL. Phillies fans seeing Bryce Harper finally get activated off the IL. https://t.co/VCv246cBje

Harper, Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura, and J.T. Realmuto - that’s a formidable lineup. However, contending for the World Series requires more. We have seen time and time again in postseason baseball how pitching outweighs hitting, and the Phillies are underpowered on that front.

Zach Wheeler (11-7) and Aaron Nola (8-10) are dependable aces on their days. Wheeler has a 3.07 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, while Nola has compiled a 3.25 ERA and 0.96 WHIP. Wheeler landed on the 15-day IL earlier today.

Beyond them, it’s all up in the air. Kyle Gibson is likely to be the third starter. Ranger Suarez and Zach Elfin will compete for the final rotation spot.

Their bullpen was recently hit by Seranthony Dominguez’s tricep tendonitis diagnosis. The reliever is now on a 15-day IL stint as well.

Dodgers, Mets, Braves - all of them have great squad depth and very strong bullpens. That’s the recipe for World Series success. Just offense alone won’t take you all the way.

The Philadelphia Phillies may go on to cause a couple of upsets, but going all the way? If they do, it would be more shocking than Leon Edwards knocking out Kamaru Usman.

Edited by Gaelin Leif