"Abolish the fan vote" "Some of these choices are absolutely hilarious" - MLB fan voting for All-Star Game under fire once again after latest roster reveal

It seems that every time the MLB provides an update to the All-Star fan voting, fans are upset, so why would this time be different? The latest update lists the top vote getters at every position. Fans believe there are many notable exclusions.

These rosters will never please everybody, but the animosity surrounding the selection process is at a new high this season. Fans believe the influence of the fan vote is not objective enough.

Talkin' Baseball provided the updated results via Twitter.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Here are the voting leaders at each position in the most recent All Star ballot update! Here are the voting leaders at each position in the most recent All Star ballot update! https://t.co/RD80SE3nYk

This list of superstars represents some of the best the MLB has to offer, but there are some notable absences. Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros is a legitimate MVP contender this season but is currently not a starter.

The fan vote adds so many variables outside of objective play that many would like to see a new system.

While no single answer will satisfy everybody, the MLB might look to shake things up after seeing these responses.

The All-Star voting system has been a subject of criticism since its inception, and fans still aren't happy with the results.

MLB fans lose faith in All-Star voting system

Ty France, one of the best first basemen in the MLB

While the previous controversy surrounding the number of Toronto Blue Jays in the finalist group has been resolved, there are still issues. Many fans believe Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels is not having a better offensive season than Yordan Alvarez. However, due to his global popularity, fans have voted him into the DH slot.

Issues like these will continue to pop up for as long as this system exists. If fan subjectivity can affect the voting process, players on smaller teams will always be left out.

The All-Star game is intended to be a celebration of baseball. This level of controversy in the selection process could harm the game. The issue lies in what would replaced it.

Matt @MattBoston150 @TalkinBaseball_ Fan voting is absolutely nuts lmfao. Gotta get rid of that. @TalkinBaseball_ Fan voting is absolutely nuts lmfao. Gotta get rid of that.

The fan vote system is not perfect, but it has certainly driven engagement. The selection process was previously done behind closed doors. Opening it to the public provides entertainment and makes the fans feel they are part of the process. That, however, comes at the cost of making the right selections.

Seattle Mariners star first baseman Ty France is another player whose absence looms large. Fans believe he has had a better season thus far than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but he is far less recognizable. This popularity gap could be the reason for his lack of votes.

MLB fans have a lot of patience given the immense history of the game, but even they have a breaking point. As the calls for change grow louder, it will be interesting to see if the league adapts.

