"Abolish fan voting" "The stats aren't even f*****g close" - MLB fans find Shohei Ohtani's All-Star selection hard to swallow following a close race against Yordan Alvarez

MLB All-Star fan voting ended this afternoon with several surprising results. Perhaps the most surprising came from the American League designated hitter vote. After placing second behind Yordan Alvarez in Phase One, Shohei Ohtani edged out the Astros slugger for the starting role.

MLB fans reacted to the results in varied ways. Here, we'll take a look at some of the best reactions from the surprising results.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale In the most intriguing vote, it's Shohei Ohtani over Yordan Alvarez for the AL starting DH

Alvarez is the best DH.

Ohtani is a bigger star In the most intriguing vote, it's Shohei Ohtani over Yordan Alvarez for the AL starting DH Alvarez is the best DH.Ohtani is a bigger star

"In the most intriguing vote, it's Shohei Ohtani over Yordan Alvarez for the AL starting DH. Alvarez is the best DH. Ohtani is a bigger star"- Bob Nightengale

A fan vote for the All-Star game does not always mean that the most deserving player makes the starting lineup. Some fans are calling on the league to get rid of the fan vote to make it fairer for players who are more deserving but perhaps not as popular.

In terms of just looking at hitting stats, Alvarez is having by far a better season. A lot of Twitter users say the fan vote is getting ridiculous at this point.

Nick🇵🇷 @NicksSadness @BNightengale The stats arent even fucking close. This is just terrible @BNightengale The stats arent even fucking close. This is just terrible

Other fans thought the vote was fair and Ohtani deserved the starting spot, given that the fans voted him in.

It is surprising that Shohei Ohtani won the starting position over Yordan Alvarez for the DH spot. Many fans have complained that the popularity aspect of the voting process is making the All-Star Game less prestigious. The vote was intended to be for the better hitter. This season, Alvarez has put up much better numbers than Ohtani. However, voting results contradict the season's stats.

MLB Player Comparison: Shohei Ohtani vs. Yordan Alvarez

MLB: Kansas City Royals v Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez and Shohei Ohtani are two of the best hitters in the game. Here, we'll compare the two players' hitting stats to see which is more deserving of the starting spot at designated hitter for the All-Star Game.

Yordan Alvarez: .312 BA, 26 HR, 59 RBI, .665 SLG, 1.076 OPS, 61.2% Hard-Hit Rate

Shohei Ohtani: .257 BA, 18 HR, 53 RBI, .490 SLG, .833 OPS, 48.9% Hard-Hit Rate

When looking at the numbers, it is quite clear that Alvarez is more deserving. While Ohtani most definitely deserves a spot in the All-Star Game, he did not deserve a starting spot at this position.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far