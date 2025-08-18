“About time I did something” - Mookie Betts' dramatic go-ahead heroics boost Dodgers to NL West top spot

Entering the series against the LA Dodgers, the San Diego Padres had the momentum. However, thanks to Mookie Betts &amp; Co., games at Dodger Stadium only went one way. After winning the first two games of the series 3-2 and 6-0, it was time for the home team to attempt a clean sweep over the visitors on Sunday.After the Padres tied the game 4-4 with a game-tying groundout by Jose Iglesias in the top of the eighth, Betts hit a go-ahead home run to give the Dodgers a 5-4 advantage in the bottom half of the inning. After that, Alexis Vesia sealed the win for the Dodgers with a clean ninth inning to complete the sweep.In a postgame interview, Mookie Betts revealed that it felt good to contribute to the win, having spent the majority of the season in a slump before his recent display of good hitting.&quot;I mean, it's about time I did something,&quot; Betts said. &quot;It's been all year, and so I'm just glad I was able to help the team win. It felt great. I really haven't been driving the ball. Last couple of games have been a lot better, so hopefully we can turn the corner.&quot;Mookie Betts opens up on confidence after taking down the PadresThe Padres had a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West standings when they started the three-game series in Chavez Ravine. This was thanks to their performance in the second half, where they chased down the Dodgers for the lead. However, the matchup against the two couldn't have come at a better time, and the Dodgers just showed why they are simply the best.Talking with Kirsten Watson after the game, Mookie Betts made his feelings clear on the kind of confidence the team has after sweeping their NL West rivals.&quot;Yeah, I mean, every series, especially now, is going to be a big series,&quot; Betts said. &quot;So it just feels good. We didn't play great against Anaheim, and so coming in and getting to play Dodger baseball, it worked for us.&quot;The Dodgers will now take the trip to Colorado for a four-game series before arriving at Petco Park to open another three-game series against the Padres.