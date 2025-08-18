  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “About time I did something” - Mookie Betts' dramatic go-ahead heroics boost Dodgers to NL West top spot

“About time I did something” - Mookie Betts' dramatic go-ahead heroics boost Dodgers to NL West top spot

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 18, 2025 03:53 GMT
MLB: San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Mookie Betts' dramatic go-ahead heroics boost Dodgers to NL West top spot - Source: Imagn

Entering the series against the LA Dodgers, the San Diego Padres had the momentum. However, thanks to Mookie Betts & Co., games at Dodger Stadium only went one way. After winning the first two games of the series 3-2 and 6-0, it was time for the home team to attempt a clean sweep over the visitors on Sunday.

Ad

After the Padres tied the game 4-4 with a game-tying groundout by Jose Iglesias in the top of the eighth, Betts hit a go-ahead home run to give the Dodgers a 5-4 advantage in the bottom half of the inning. After that, Alexis Vesia sealed the win for the Dodgers with a clean ninth inning to complete the sweep.

In a postgame interview, Mookie Betts revealed that it felt good to contribute to the win, having spent the majority of the season in a slump before his recent display of good hitting.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I mean, it's about time I did something," Betts said. "It's been all year, and so I'm just glad I was able to help the team win. It felt great. I really haven't been driving the ball. Last couple of games have been a lot better, so hopefully we can turn the corner."
Ad

Mookie Betts opens up on confidence after taking down the Padres

The Padres had a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West standings when they started the three-game series in Chavez Ravine. This was thanks to their performance in the second half, where they chased down the Dodgers for the lead.

However, the matchup against the two couldn't have come at a better time, and the Dodgers just showed why they are simply the best.

Ad

Talking with Kirsten Watson after the game, Mookie Betts made his feelings clear on the kind of confidence the team has after sweeping their NL West rivals.

"Yeah, I mean, every series, especially now, is going to be a big series," Betts said. "So it just feels good. We didn't play great against Anaheim, and so coming in and getting to play Dodger baseball, it worked for us."

The Dodgers will now take the trip to Colorado for a four-game series before arriving at Petco Park to open another three-game series against the Padres.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ruth John S
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications