"Absolute disgrace for a baseball team right now" "Biggest collapse the MLB has ever seen" - New York Yankees fans heartbroken by series loss to Los Angeles Angels

The New York Yankees' struggles continued in their series against the Los Angeles Angels, having lost two games out of three. This trip to California was supposed to be an opportunity for the Yankees to get back on track going into September. Instead, they drew in the series against the Oakland Athletics and outright lost the series to the Angels.

This is the dreaded worst-case scenario for the Yankees. Shohei Ohtani won the last game almost single-handedly for the Angels, as his three-run homer was the lone source of offense for the team. The Angels' pitching and defense should also get credit for holding the high-powered Yankees offense to only two runs.

New York Yankees fans have seen a lot of losses over the past few weeks, with every defeat compounding the pain.

This does not look like the same Yankees team we saw dominate the MLB at the beginning of the season.

Mack Schrock @schrockmr @Yankees 3-4 against 2 of the bottom 10 teams in the league. AL East lead is down to 6. By Sunday night, the lead will be down to 3. Biggest collapse the MLB has ever seen. What a joke.

Fans who once praised the roster now see the gaps in the lineup more clearly. Losing always leads to harsher judgment.

. @Yankees_Heat_ @Yankees 3 of our 4 starting infielders from tonight's game shouldn't be back next season.. that's wild to think about

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics will not be in the playoffs this year, but they both claimed victories over the Yankees.

The Boss @TheeeBosssMannn @Yankees Just lost 4 of 7 on a road trip against the angels and athletics when we are supposed to be "World Series contenders" … if that ain't a wake up call I don't know what is. Funny thing is we all know there will be no changes smh just another year down the drain

Even the most passionate fans have a breaking point in slumps like these. For many of the New York Yankees faithful, this game was that breaking point. With only one month left in the regular season, the Yankees are running out of time to turn things around before the playoffs.

The New York Yankees have not had such a bad month in nearly three decades.

The Yankees' once dominant lead has almost completely disappeared, and the American League East crown is now back up for grabs.

All the moves the Yankees have made seem to have backfired and led the team on a downward trend.

Trever siedlecki @TreverSiedlecki @Yankees Team is an absolute joke. Trade for Donaldson was as bad as it gets and the trade sending Montgomery away for Nader was ridiculous as well. I've never watched a first place team that has looked this pathetic.

The Los Angeles Angels pulled off an upset victory over the Yankees, much to the chagrin of the Yankees fanbase.

New York Yankees need to immediately bounce back from this loss to the Los Angeles Angels

The Yankees' next series is against the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in second place in the American League East. If the Rays can win the series, they will find themselves within striking distance of the lead.

Home-field advantage could be paramount for the Yankees in the playoffs and should not be given up lightly. If they cannot find a way to win in September, their October schedule could be a lot shorter than anticipated.

