"Absolute rocket” “One of the best plays you'll see” – Reds fans hyped as Elly De La Cruz makes sensational throw to hold lead against Cubs

Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds met up with the Chicago Cubs on Friday for some afternoon baseball. It was a close game, but Cincinnati was able to get the last laugh, winning the game 5-4.

Part of the reason for the team's win comes from an excellent relay throw, to keep Cincinnati ahead. With runners on the corner, Seiya Suzuki smoked a ball to left field that was quickly recovered. De La Cruz secured the out with a 93.3 mph heater from the left-field line.

Those were two perfect throws that cut down Nick Madrigal by a few steps. The Cubs' third-base coach probably wants to hit the reset button on that one. You cannot test the arm that De La Cruz possesses.

De La Cruz ranks among the top shortstops in terms of arm strength. He averages 91.1 mph across the infield, ranking him fourth across MLB, right ahead of Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

"Absolute rocket" - one fan posted.

"One of the best plays you'll see. Elly shows off the incredible arm" - posted another.

"Elly De La Cannon" - posted another.

Fans are more than impressed with the on-point throw coming off the arm of Elly De La Cruz. With some other shortstops in the league, that play might not have been made.

"I love how they're waving him in. Bro, you have no idea" - said another fan.

"Can't outrun a bullet" - said another.

"That was HUGE" - said another.

The throw was monumental in the Reds holding off the Cubs. The win pushed Cincinnati to 25-32, while the Cubs dropped to 28-30.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz showed off his impressive arm earlier in the season

Cincinnati Reds - Elly De La Cruz (Image via USA Today)

This is not the first time Reds star Elly De La Cruz has turned heads with his impressive arm. He did earlier in the year during a late-April game against the San Diego Padres.

While there was no official reading on the throw from MLB.com, he threw a ball across the diamond at 106.9 mph. Cincinnati announcer John Sadak noted the speed as he looked at the stadium's Statcast.

If true, that would stand as the hardest throw in MLB history. The record currently belongs to Brenton Doyle, who threw a ball 105.7 mph last season.

