The New York Yankees were no match for the Houston Astros as they got swept in the ALCS. It was a rough series for the Yankees, as they couldn't get their bats going against a dominant Houston pitching staff. They struck out 60 times compared to Houston's 25.
After getting swept, manager Aaron Boone is taking heat for trying to motivate his team in a very questionable way. Before game four, New York's mental skills coach passed out the highlights of the 2004 Boston Red Sox's legendary comeback in the postseason. What makes this questionable is that not only are the two teams rivals, the Red Sox completed that miraculous comeback against the Yankees themselves.
In the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox were trailing the Yankees 0-3 in the series. They fought their way back to complete the reverse sweep, becoming the only team in MLB history to win a series being down 0-3.
New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay was not a fan of this method to motivate the players. He thinks the organization is "tone-deaf" and fans absolutely agree. They can't believe the organization would even consider doing something like this.
"As he should have roasted them. Absolutely embarrassing and ridiculous." Cried a fan.
"This is just another stupid decision in a long line of stupid decisions. It's not bad on it's face, but given the context of the situation, it's a bad look. Changes need to be made. Simple as that." Pleaded another.
Fans are in complete agreement with Michael Kay. They think the organization is wrong for this. As one fan said, the motivation didn't even work. They're getting all of this heat and they still got swept.
How many changes are coming to the New York Yankees this offseason?
The New York Yankees have some decisions to make this offseason. The most important one is deciding how much money they are going to throw Aaron Judge's way to stay in New York. Reatining him will be a top priority for the Yankees.
Anthony Rizzo could opt-out of his contract this offseason and become a free agent as well. If that happens, New York will have a hole at first base. They can tackle that in free agency or try and convert one of their prospects to playing first for the time being.
It will be interesting to see what changes with this team going into the 2023 season.