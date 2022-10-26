The New York Yankees were no match for the Houston Astros as they got swept in the ALCS. It was a rough series for the Yankees, as they couldn't get their bats going against a dominant Houston pitching staff. They struck out 60 times compared to Houston's 25.

After getting swept, manager Aaron Boone is taking heat for trying to motivate his team in a very questionable way. Before game four, New York's mental skills coach passed out the highlights of the 2004 Boston Red Sox's legendary comeback in the postseason. What makes this questionable is that not only are the two teams rivals, the Red Sox completed that miraculous comeback against the Yankees themselves.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Michael Kay absolutely ROASTED the Yankees for using the ‘04 Red Sox comeback as motivation Michael Kay absolutely ROASTED the Yankees for using the ‘04 Red Sox comeback as motivation https://t.co/UVwMGzeXEb

In the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox were trailing the Yankees 0-3 in the series. They fought their way back to complete the reverse sweep, becoming the only team in MLB history to win a series being down 0-3.

New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay was not a fan of this method to motivate the players. He thinks the organization is "tone-deaf" and fans absolutely agree. They can't believe the organization would even consider doing something like this.

"As he should have roasted them. Absolutely embarrassing and ridiculous." Cried a fan.

Courtney @CourtFall Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Michael Kay absolutely ROASTED the Yankees for using the ‘04 Red Sox comeback as motivation Michael Kay absolutely ROASTED the Yankees for using the ‘04 Red Sox comeback as motivation https://t.co/UVwMGzeXEb As he should have roasted them. Absolutely embarrassing and ridiculous. twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st… As he should have roasted them. Absolutely embarrassing and ridiculous. twitter.com/TalkinYanks/st…

"This is just another stupid decision in a long line of stupid decisions. It's not bad on it's face, but given the context of the situation, it's a bad look. Changes need to be made. Simple as that." Pleaded another.

Roger @CashIsCooked @CaptJudge @TalkinYanks This is just another stupid decision in a long line of stupid decisions. It’s not that bad on it’s face, but given the context of the situation, it’s a bad look. Changes need to be made. Simple as that. @CaptJudge @TalkinYanks This is just another stupid decision in a long line of stupid decisions. It’s not that bad on it’s face, but given the context of the situation, it’s a bad look. Changes need to be made. Simple as that.

Dylan Backer @DylanBacker_ @TalkinYanks He’s not wrong. Showing them your own organization’s demise damages the integrity of the team, nevertheless it being against a historic rival @TalkinYanks He’s not wrong. Showing them your own organization’s demise damages the integrity of the team, nevertheless it being against a historic rival

AlƎx October Baseball D’Amaro @_alexdamaro



You’re tellin me the personnel in that clubhouse thought great motivation for making a comeback is to show them videos of their team losing to their biggest rival?



They should’ve had their own motivation regardless. That’s how a team wins. @TalkinYanks Of course he did, how could you not?You’re tellin me the personnel in that clubhouse thought great motivation for making a comeback is to show them videos of their team losing to their biggest rival?They should’ve had their own motivation regardless. That’s how a team wins. @TalkinYanks Of course he did, how could you not?You’re tellin me the personnel in that clubhouse thought great motivation for making a comeback is to show them videos of their team losing to their biggest rival?They should’ve had their own motivation regardless. That’s how a team wins.

EMGG Maverick 💪💪 @MVShinDoom

Clearly has to be Boone and Cashman right? I mean you sound pretty upset. Why would you not wanna fire them @TalkinYanks So Michael Kay do you fire anyone? If so who?Clearly has to be Boone and Cashman right? I mean you sound pretty upset. Why would you not wanna fire them @TalkinYanks So Michael Kay do you fire anyone? If so who? Clearly has to be Boone and Cashman right? I mean you sound pretty upset. Why would you not wanna fire them

Timothy Nolan @TimoNolan



Boone should be fired just for this. @TalkinYanks He's not wrong.Boone should be fired just for this. @TalkinYanks He's not wrong. Boone should be fired just for this.

Al Sacco @AlSacco49 @TalkinYanks



My mouth dropped when I heard that. This organization is, like Kay said, completely tone deaf. My mouth dropped when I heard that. This organization is, like Kay said, completely tone deaf. @TalkinYanks 👏 👏 My mouth dropped when I heard that. This organization is, like Kay said, completely tone deaf.

Topher Relli @hamsauce57 @TalkinYanks Love it, saying what most of us Yankees fans are thinking @TalkinYanks Love it, saying what most of us Yankees fans are thinking

Fans are in complete agreement with Michael Kay. They think the organization is wrong for this. As one fan said, the motivation didn't even work. They're getting all of this heat and they still got swept.

How many changes are coming to the New York Yankees this offseason?

Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game 4

The New York Yankees have some decisions to make this offseason. The most important one is deciding how much money they are going to throw Aaron Judge's way to stay in New York. Reatining him will be a top priority for the Yankees.

Anthony Rizzo could opt-out of his contract this offseason and become a free agent as well. If that happens, New York will have a hole at first base. They can tackle that in free agency or try and convert one of their prospects to playing first for the time being.

It will be interesting to see what changes with this team going into the 2023 season.

Poll : 0 votes