The Houston Astros have been crowned World Champions this season. They beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 in the MLB World Series, winning game six 4-1 at home at Minute Maid Park. This was their fourth World Series appearance in the last six seasons.

After winning the 2017 World Series title, the 2022 win shows their continued dominance that has no signs of stopping. Thus, questions are bound to be raised about whether this Astros' team can be called a dynasty.

Plenty have already jumped onto the bandwagon and have called the team from Texas a dynasty. However, others have opined that it is still a far-fetched idea. In a roundtable discussion organized by CBS Sports called "Batting Around," Insider Matt Snyder, suggested that there is absolutely no scope to regard the reigning world champions as a dynasty yet.

"Absolutely not. End of discussion. OK, I guess I should say more. There were four different champions between just two titles. If they win next year, we can talk about it, but two in six years isn't dynasty material and would be far too liberal a manner in which to apply the label," said Matt Snyder, Batting Around, CBS Sports

He went on to add that there might be some scope to discuss the dynasty question if the Houston Astros defend the World Series title next year, but also regarded both experts and fans as too hasty and liberal to label a team as a dynasty.

Dynasty or not, the Houston Astros are a machine

When it comes to labeling a team a dynasty, the challenge lies in the fact that the dictionary definition of a dynasty doesn't apply to sports teams. One may argue that it should be represented with a clear period of dominance.

The Houston Astros have played in four of the last six World Series', but in between their two titles, there have been four different champions. It should also be mentioned that they have consistently made the American League Championship Series with six straight appearances. Moreover, they hold the current American League-high record for most wins since 2017 and also an MLB-high record of most playoff wins since 2017. With more than 100 wins in each of the completed seasons since then, if the Astros have not created a dynasty, then they have surely created a machine that keeps on delivering.

Poll : 0 votes