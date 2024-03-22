Actress Jeon Jong-seo's Instagram following soars after captivating Dodgers fans with ceremonial first pitch

The LA Dodgers were in South Korea for the Seoul Series and one of the storylines from their time in the city was actress Jeon Jong-seo. The South Korean threw a brilliant first pitch in the exhibition game on Sunday against the Kiwoom Heroes, and the world took note.

Interestingly, after her pitch, Jong-seo's Instagram following soared, gaining 24,000 followers in 24 hours (according to social media tracker Social Blade). The actress went from 749,182 IG followers on her handle, @wjswhdtj94, to 826,000 today.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While fans appreciated her baseball skills, the Dodgers and San Diego Padres played an exciting two-game series to open the MLB season in Seoul. Not every player, however, had the best of days.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto struggles on Dodgers debut, pulled after 1 inning

As MLB debuts go, Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a bad one, and it was a high-pressure situation for the pitcher. Given his $325 million deal, expectations were very high for the Japanese star. Yamamoto made his debut in South Korea with the eyes of the baseball world fixed solely upon him.

While his ERA of 45 tells the story, the Padres recorded five runs from Yamamoto's 43 pitches, and after a sole inning, the pitcher was pulled by the team.

While this was obviously not the start he nor the Dodgers wanted, Yamamoto had his head up and is looking to bounce back. He told reporters:

“I feel regret that I just couldn’t keep the team in the game from the get-go,” Yamamoto said through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonado. “So I do feel a responsibility for it. Like I said, I just have to get ready for the next outing.

“I wasn’t able to execute a pitch from the stretch,” Yamamoto said. “I know how to fix it, and I’m going to talk to my pitching coaches Mark [Prior] and Connor [McGuiness] and fix it for my next outing.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters after Game 2:

“When you’re a command guy, which he’s been his entire career, his life, and you misfire and get behind in counts and hit batters, that’s just not who he is. So we just got to get back to refining the delivery, tightening up the command, and he’ll be fine. But it’s just one of those things that, he’s [a] ... guy that you know he’ll bounce back from this.”

LA has a short break before domestic opening day on March 28, so it will be interesting to see how they use Yamamoto going forward.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.