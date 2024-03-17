"Can see the amount of practice" - 'Rising Star' actress Jeon Jong Seo wows MLB fans with flawless first pitch at Dodgers vs. Heroes game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in South Korea for the Seoul Series, and the team is preparing to begin their 2024 MLB season with two games against the San Diego Padres in the city. Part of those preparations include exhibition games, with the first coming against the Kiwoom Heroes on Sunday.

"Rising Star" actress Jeon Jong Seo threw the first pitch for the highly-anticipated game, and fans were impressed with what they saw.

They took to the comments section to share their thoughts:

Fans react to Jeon Jong Seo's pitch

LA had a good debut in South Korea, recording a 14-3 win against the Kiwoom Heroes. That said, Japanese superstar Shohei Ohtani had a rare off-day, striking out twice in his two at-bats.

Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko Tanaka steal the limelight as LA Dodgers land in South Korea

When the Dodgers departed for South Korea, Shohei Ohtani's wife was still the subject of mystery. After a post by the Dodgers' X handle, Mamiko Tanaka was revealed to be Ohtani's wife, and fans flocked to the airport to get a glimpse of the pair.

Other than an isolated, egg-throwing incident, the atmosphere was one of celebration and everyone was thrilled to see the happy couple, who were all smiles.

Fans are always delighted by Ohtani's humility and respectful nature, and this was no different. Ohtani is excited to be in Seoul and looking to make memories with his wife, a former basketball player, although his focus is on the Dodgers and the upcoming MLB season. He told reporters:

"But it is her first time coming with me to a game like this, so I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. Like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. That's baseball."

LA will play their opening two games of the 2024 season against the San Diego Padres, and will be looking to hit the ground running. Given the immense media scrutiny and the expectations that come with having such an expensive offseason, a good start would help settle everyone down.

It will be interesting to see if the team can live up to the hype, and with their MLB season starting on Wednesday, we don't have long to wait before we find out.

