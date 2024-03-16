"Can't get enough at how gorgeous and happy they are" - Shohei Ohtani and his wife's radiant smiles after landing in Seoul have fans gushing

Shohei Ohtani is arguably the face of the MLB after his mega free-agency move from the LA Angels to the LA Dodgers. Aside from his $700 million contract and baseball talents, Ohtani's personal life has been making the headlines of late.

After a marriage announcement on Instagram in late February, the identity of Ohtani's wife has now been revealed. With the couple in South Korea for the Seoul Series, photos of the superstar and former basketball player Mamiko Tanaka are making the rounds on social media.

Fans are overwhelmed by how wholesome they are and took to X to comment on the newly-weds with many loving their smiles (translations via Google):

"Can't get enough at how gorgeous and happy they are... Smiley smiley beautiful talented couple..."

"Everyone is so wonderful and amazing 🤩 I'm looking forward to seeing everyone's beautiful smiles."

"Ohtani and his wife's smiles are amazing ✨"

"Both of their smiles are the best. You can get happiness."

"Ohtani couple! Seats next to each other on the plane. That's a happy photo 👍"

Shohei Ohtani arrives in South Korea to crowds of fans

When the identity of Shohei Ohtani's wife was revealed on Thursday, the LA Dodgers were yet to arrive in South Korea for the Seoul Series. By the time they had landed, fans had flocked to the airport to get a look at Ohtani and Tanaka, and welcome the Dodgers to South Korea.

While the mood was one of excitement, there was one isolated incident where a bystander threw an egg at manager Dave Roberts.

Shohei Ohtani told reporters in Seoul that he was excited to have Tanaka with him in South Korea, noting that it would be the "First time she has come with me to a game like this."

He was also happy to be there and ready to make memories, but his focus was on winning games with the Dodgers:

"So I think it's going to be really great memories for both of us. But like I said earlier, I have one job to focus on. It's baseball."

With the team set to play two exhibition matches before facing the San Diego Padres for the opening two games of the 2024 MLB season, the hype is building in Seoul.

