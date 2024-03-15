WATCH: Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani and wife Mamiko Tanaka touch down in Seoul amid huge fanfare

Again and again, Shohei Ohtani finds a way to send the baseball world into a frenzy. In this instance, the superstar revealed to the world who his spouse is. About a fortnight ago, Ohtani disclosed to the public that he had got married but did not reveal the identity of his wife.

However, around 24 hours ago, the mystery woman was revealed through the LA Dodgers' social media accounts. Ohtani's significant other is former Japanese professional basketball player Mamiko Tanaka. The photos of the couple were shared on social media as the team was scheduled to fly to Seoul, South Korea.

Needless to say, as soon as Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka touched down in Seoul, they were welcomed by ecstatic baseball fans at the airport.

"#Ohtani & his wife just arrived at Incheon international airport #SeoulSeries !!" - @blackwings2011

Ohtani's popularity first rose in his home country of Japan and eventually in the neighboring and equally baseball-crazed country of South Korea, during his days as a part of the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

As can be seen below, even the airline and airport staff welcomed the baseball star similar to how they welcome celebrities like actors, actresses, and K-Pop superstars.

"Shohei Ohtani mania in South Korea 🇰🇷 Love how even the stewardess and staffs are waiting for him ©️ napalmfilm"

As for Ohtani and the Dodgers, they will have a tall task at hand as they begin the 2024 season in Seoul against hometown hero Ha-Seong Kim and the San Diego Padres.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers square off against Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres

In what can only be described as one of the most hyped baseball series of the decade, the 2024 MLB season will kick off at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. It will be the first time that South Korea will host a regular season game and series of MLB.

Japanese baseball and Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will look to play spoiler in San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim's return to his home country and his former team's home ground. Before plying his trade stateside, Kim was an integral part of the Kiwoom Heroes that calls the Gocheok Sky Dome its home turf.

Another prominent Asian superstar will feature in the Seoul Series, as Padres ace Yu Darvish will face Tyler Glasnow in Game 1 of the highly anticipated bonanza.

