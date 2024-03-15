WATCH: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts narrowly misses egg thrown by bystander on Seoul arrival

You'd think the Los Angeles Dodgers arriving in South Korea for the first Seoul Series would have everyone in a good mood, but that doesn't appear to have been the case. As they were walking through the airport, a video caught a bystander throwing an egg at manager Dave Roberts.

Yonhap News' Jeeho Yoo saw the incident first-hand and took to X to share the following update:

"I left the scene early but some idiot threw an egg in the direction of #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as he walked toward an exit at the airport here. There are some witnesses. Police and airport authorities are trying to find out more..."

See the video below:

With the team in Seoul and preparing for an exciting season, morale is good and the motive for the egg-throwing is a mystery. LA will play the Kiwoom Heroes and Team Korea in two exhibition games, and then play in Seoul for their opening two MLB matchups against the San Diego Padres.

Crowds gather to welcome Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in Seoul amid marriage intrigue

This one incident aside, the mood was one of excitement as the LA Dodgers arrived in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani's signing has helped propel the team's brand into the stratosphere, as well as making them favorites for the World Series.

Team president Stan Kasten said Ohtani is as revered in Japan as prime Michael Jordan was in the US, and fans in South Korea flocked to see the superstar in person.

While excitement builds for the team in Korea, Ohtani shared a photo on his Instagram stories on Thursday, which featured his wife, Mamiko Tanaka. Tanaka, standing next to Ohtani in the photo, is a former basketball player with the Fujitsu Red Wave in Japan.

Shohei Ohtani's IG stories

Given the intrigue surrounding Ohtani's marriage and the hype for his debut season with the Dodgers, it will be interesting to see more of them in Seoul. The team will play exhibition games on March 17 and 18 before taking on the Padres on March 20 and 21.

