"Is that Shohei Ohtani’s wife?" - Dodgers superstar's Seoul-bound photo alongside mystery woman leaves fans guessing

In classic Shohei Ohtani fashion, he revealed his wife the same way he announced that he even got married in the first place: by a social media post with zero fanfare. The announcement came in the form of a post to his Instagram story and a few words, but no pictures. The actual reveal came today on his story, once again without any context or fanfare. It's just a picture of he, his wife, and some others about to board a plane.

MLB fans were sent into an uproar when the announcement was made. The most famous baseball player in the world right now and perhaps ever got married and just dropped a note like it was nothing. This uber casual reveal has them going wild once more.

One fan was so shocked they had to clarify whether or not that was the wife at all.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ben Verlander, who was the subject of many jokes at the wedding's expense, shared it, too. He was pretty excited for the baseball player.

Expand Tweet

One fan Photoshopped Verlander into the picture.

Expand Tweet

Another joked about his internal feelings.

Expand Tweet

One news outlet discovered that Ohtani isn't the only athlete in the family.

Expand Tweet

Several fans couldn't believe he'd finally revealed his long-awaited bride.

Expand Tweet

A couple of other fans couldn't help but compliment Ohtani's wife, who is named Mamiko Tanaka.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to have finally been given a glimpse into Ohtani's personal life.

Shohei Ohtani and wife head for Korea

Shohei Ohtani posted the picture, the first that contained his new wife, on his Instagram story mainly to say he couldn't wait to get on the flight to Korea, where he and the Los Angeles Dodgers will be flying out to.

Shohei Ohtani is flying to Korea

The Seoul Series, which involves a couple of scrimmages against local teams and a Spring Training matchup, will take place against the San Diego Padres about a week before the rest of the MLB gets started.

Thus, they've been doing things earlier to compensate for that start, and their normal spring has completely wrapped up. Now they will all head to Korea to get acclimated and ready to begin their journey to the 2024 World Series, for which they have the best odds of any team.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.