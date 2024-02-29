"For everyone concerned, I'm good" - Ben Verlander breaks silence in hilarious fashion following Shohei Ohtani's marriage

Ben Verlander is a very big fan of Shohei Ohtani's. He has never missed a chance to heap praise on the two-way phenom.

The FOX Sports analyst reckons he's one of the best to ever do it and is certainly at the top of the current player leaderboard. So when Ohtani announced a secret marriage, fans poked fun that Verlander might be disappointed in that missed opportunity.

The analyst took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to laugh at the fact that his mentions were full of people offering up their condolences. He had a moment of fear about a potential injury for Ohtani before realizing what had happened, leaving him laughing about it.

Verlander shared a picture of his own partner and clarified that he's not worried about the Los Angeles Dodgers' player's marriage:

"For everyone concerned. I’m good. Thank you though."

Verlander is taking it all in stride, as he's just a big fan of the player's and not someone interested in a relationship, especially one he already has. The internet was full of jokes at his expense, but he knows it's all in good fun.

Shohei Ohtani got secretly married

Shohei Ohtani was married recently

Whether or not it's to Ben Verlander, the younger brother to Justin Verlander, Shohei Ohtani, did in fact get married. He did it privately and didn't share any photos. He made a special announcement about his new wife, but he didn't say much.

He promised to reveal more information tomorrow, March 1. It was a typical Ohtani move, announcing something life-changing and monumental with a small post without so much as an accompanying picture as evidence.

Ohtani is the baseball world's biggest superstar right now and is one of the entire sports world's highest-paid athletes. It seems as if he didn't quite understand how famous he truly is when he made this announcement, as the internet went crazy after it.

He wants to announce things on his own, so he's going to do that on Friday, but it's unclear just how much he will reveal when the time comes.

