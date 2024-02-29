Top 10 funny memes as fans react to Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement: "Dude is in spring training and already getting a ring with the Dodgers"

Shohei Ohtani announced, in a way that only he could, that he was married. He did it without fanfare, as if he is blissfully unaware of how insanely popular he is. The two-way phenom is probably the most famous baseball player in the world, and he simply made an Instagram post confirming his marriage without so much as a picture of his new wife.

The news has MLB fans in a frenzy. For starters, they can't believe he just randomly got married and said something as if it was nothing. They also took the time, as the internet always does, to completely meme the situation, and they came up with some clever ones. Here are the best.

Best memes of Shohei Ohtani's wedding announcement

One fan came up with a layered joke that included his new team. Aside from the 2020 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers have hardly won any championships, so the common complaint against them is that they can't win in the playoffs. Hence, this clever meme.

Expand Tweet

Another X user jested that LA area girls were upset that the most famous man in the area, and one of the richest, is now completely off the market. Those hoping for a shot with the baseball player will not get it now.

Expand Tweet

On a similar note, one fan in particular is pretty upset about missing out themselves.

Expand Tweet

One X page went a different route with their meme. They made fun of Ohtani's announcement itself. It came with absolutely zero fanfare or even any anticipation. It was just a quick, "I'm married" announcement and nothing more. Perhaps the superstar knew how fans would react to anything more than that.

Expand Tweet

Ben Verlander is a FOX Sports MLB analyst, and he is one of the biggest fans of Ohtani's out there. He loves the player and never ceases to heap praise on him, so tons of X users mocked him for not being able to marry the former Los Angeles Angels star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A flight to Toronto was said to have Ohtani on board en route to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays. That didn't happen, but one fan said that the flight (which didn't even have Ohtani on board) was his early honeymoon.

Expand Tweet

Another joked that Ohtani must have zero idea who he is and the level of fame he possesses since he announced a major life milestone in the most average way possible.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani plans to announce more tomorrow in a press conference.

