"He is bigger in Japan than Michael Jordan" - Dodgers president Stan Kasten acknowledges Shohei Ohtani's incredible fan following back home

Shohei Ohtani's $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers has dominated headlines not just in the MLB but the wider world also. With a record-setting contract, the brand recognition of the Dodgers franchise has soared internationally. That can be seen nowhere more clearly than in Japan, as the two-way phenomenon's home nation is big on baseball and even bigger on Ohtani.

Some say that Shohei Ohtani is bigger in Japan than Michael Jordan was in the US in his prime, which says a lot given Jordan's legacy as the NBA GOAT. Dodgers president and part-owner Stan Kasten touched on that while discussing the signing and the franchise's brand to USA TODAY Sports:

“I think this is good for baseball,” Kasten said. “The Dodger brand is unique and historic, and now it’s combined with the Ohtani brand, which is unique and historic.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"People in Japan are telling me that Ohtani is bigger in Japan than [Michael] Jordan was here. His presence is extraordinary. I don’t know who you compare him to, Messi? His presence is extraordinary."

While Kasten was uncertain as to whether the Dodgers would be able to land Ohtani, he always felt that they were the best place for him:

“I always felt the ideal spot for Ohtani was here. I thought it made too much sense. And when we first got the report of what Shohei was proposing (deferring $680 million of the $700 million), we knew instantly this could work out."

We will see if Ohtani and the Dodgers are in fact a match made in heaven come Opening Day.

Stan Kasten hopes for "historic season" with Shohei Ohtani

With not just Shohei Ohtani on board, but Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler Glasnow too, expectations are high in LA. Expectations aren't the only thing soaring, as the Dodgers' payroll is estimated to be at $310 million in 2024.

This will be a theme for the foreseeable future, as long-term deals and deferred money will keep that number high.

Stan Kasten discussed the expectations in 2024 with USA TODAY Sports, noting that a high payroll doesn't guarantee success:

“People have to understand, we are still in the Dodgers," Kasten said. “The Dodger franchise is unique and historic, and we hope to have a historic season. High payrolls are no guarantee of success. We all know that. We’ve had high payrolls before and didn’t win, just like a lot of teams.

“High payrolls bring high expectations."

With Spring Training fast approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Dodgers can build their roster chemistry for Opening Day and achieve a historic season. With Shohei Ohtani unable to pitch in 2024, his performance, as well as the team's, will be highly scrutinized.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.