Adam Duvall Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for hard-hitting veteran outfielder

There were few that believed that Adam Duvall would open the 2023 regular season and perform at an MVP level, however, he did just that early this year. Prior to hitting the IL with a wrist injury, which led to the outfielder undergoing surgery to repair the damage, he was among the top players in the MLB.

Through eight games this season with the Boston Red Sox, Adam Duvall produced a dazzling .455 batting average with four home runs and 14 RBIs. Now, with Duvall set to return from the IL on Friday, it remains to be seen if he can maintain his red-hot form.

Chris Henrique @ChrisHenrique Adam Duvall is excited to get back to Fenway Park and play in front of the home crowd.



“Obviously the crowd and the atmosphere is gonna be fun. I really love playing in front of loud crowds and in big games like that.“



A pending unrestricted free agent, if Duvall can pick up where he left off, the 34-year-old will be one of the most sought-after outfield free agents on the market. There is a chance that the Red Sox may look to extend him, however, if not, he should draw plenty of interest around the MLB this offseason.

Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the slugging outfielder if he hits the open market at the end of the season.

#1 - The Seattle Mariners may add Adam Duvall as a veteran outfielder

Recently, the Seattle Mariners have been one of the most aggressive teams on the trade and free agent markets, landing the likes of Luis Castillo and Teoscar Hernandez in recent years. The fact they will have several outfielders who will also become unrestricted free agents at the end of the year, including the aforementioned Hernandez, and A.J. Pollock.

The team could look to Adam Duvall as a replacement if they are unable or unwilling to retain their own free agents. If Duvall continues to thrive this season in Boston, he should be able to land a multi-year deal with the Seattle Mariners.

#2 - The Los Angeles Dodgers are another team with pending free agent outfielders

Another one of the most aggressive teams when it comes to adding and subtracting from their roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers could look to Duvall to replace some of their expiring veterans.

"The @Dodgers should sign Adam Duvall. Now." - @dodgerjason

Not only would Adam Duvall likely be open to joining the perennial World Series contender, but he would be an instant upgrade over pending Dodgers' free agents Jason Heyward and David Peralta.

#3 - The Texas Rangers could be an intriguing landing spot for Duvall

Yet again, another team that could look to sign Duvall has several of their own pending free agents. In a similar situation to the Dodgers, the Texas Rangers could look to Duvall to replace their own pending free agents.

Brad Miller, Robbie Grossman, and Travis Jankowski are all unrestricted free agents this offseason, which could open the door for the Rangers to sign Adam Duvall in free agency. As the Rangers look to win their first World Series as a franchise, Duvall could thrive in a lineup that includes Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, and Adolis Garcia.

