Adam Duvall Free Agency Update: Boston reunion on the cards for WS winner as veteran OF remains a 'potential option' for Red Sox

Veteran outfielder Adam Duvall continues to be interested in a reunion with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, per latest reports. The former World Series winner spent last year in Boston after signing a $7 million deal.

Although the former Gold Glove winner is not expected to be at the top of Red Sox's shopping list in free agency, his output last year, despite a wrist injury, makes a case for the veteran's return to Boston.

"Adam Duvall continues to be a potential option for the Red Sox as they look to add right-handed depth. One potential fallback option is Garrett Cooper who had a .904 OPS against lefties last year," journalist Chris Cotillo wrote on X.

MLB insider Cotillo believes that the 35-year-old remains an "option" for the team, given the requirement of right-handed depth in the lineup. However, he reported that the team could also pivot to former Yankees RF Garrett Cooper if the Red Sox fail to agree on a deal for Duvall.

Adam Duvall's return to Boston makes sense for both parties

Despite a wrist injury, the former World Series winner with the Atlanta Braves was one of the better-performing hitters for the Red Sox last season. However, the 35-year-old still managed to contribute 58 runs with 21 home runs to his name in an injury-riddled season.

While the team did not put forward a qualifying offer for the veteran outfielder, which is estimated to be around $20.5 million, the Red Sox could now land him for a much cheaper deal in free agency.

Although the AL East side is inclined towards adding depth to their rotation, affirmed by their signing of Lucas Giolito on a $38.5 million deal last month, Duvall's return will add experience and leadership to a team expected to bounce back after last season's underwhelming performance.

With a deal for hot free-agent starters Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery unlikely to materialize, the Red Sox could strengthen other departments, especially the outfield with the return of their former player.

