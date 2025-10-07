"Add Freddie Freeman to the bullpen" ; "Better than Blake Treinen" - Fans stoked as reigning WS MVP stuns with filthy pitching form

The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from making the National League Championship Series after a narrow 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the division series on Monday.While Freddie Freeman made a crucial defensive play to end the game and secure a second consecutive win, fans are stoked with the reigning World Series MVP's pitching form.Before Game 2 of the NLDS, Freeman was seen throwing pitches at Citizens Bank Park. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis pitching form drew widespread praise from fans, with many urging the Dodgers to add him to the bullpen.&quot;Fu** it, add him to the bullpen,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Might get more outs than Treinen,&quot; claimed another fan.&quot;Mechanics don't even look bad,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Better than Treinen,&quot; wrote another fan.&quot;He was a really good closer in high school actually,&quot; claimed a fan.&quot;Lowkey a sneaky arm slot,&quot; wrote another fan.(Image source - Instagram)The reactions from the Dodgers fans stems from the frustration with the bullpen. Dodgers relievers Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott has not been upto the mark in high-leverage situations and ithavemost cost up toDodgers on Monday.Roki Sasaki, Fredd,ie Freeman rescues win after Blake Treinen's shaky ninth inningThe Dodgers held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The defending World Series winners had Treinen on the mound and the closer ended up conceding three hits, including a two-run double to Nick Castellanos to make it 4-3.Alex Vesia was sent to the mound to replace Treinen in the ninth before starter turned close Roki Sasaki closed the inning with help from Freddie Freeman at first base.