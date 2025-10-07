"Add Freddie Freeman to the bullpen" ; "Better than Blake Treinen" - Fans stoked as reigning WS MVP stuns with filthy pitching form

  • home icon
By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 07, 2025 05:48 GMT
MLB: Playoffs-Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies - Source: Imagn
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one win away from making the National League Championship Series after a narrow 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the division series on Monday.

While Freddie Freeman made a crucial defensive play to end the game and secure a second consecutive win, fans are stoked with the reigning World Series MVP's pitching form.

Before Game 2 of the NLDS, Freeman was seen throwing pitches at Citizens Bank Park.

His pitching form drew widespread praise from fans, with many urging the Dodgers to add him to the bullpen.

"Fu** it, add him to the bullpen," wrote a fan.
"Might get more outs than Treinen," claimed another fan.
"Mechanics don't even look bad," wrote a fan.
"Better than Treinen," wrote another fan.
"He was a really good closer in high school actually," claimed a fan.
"Lowkey a sneaky arm slot," wrote another fan.
(Image source - Instagram)
The reactions from the Dodgers fans stems from the frustration with the bullpen. Dodgers relievers Blake Treinen and Tanner Scott has not been upto the mark in high-leverage situations and ithavemost cost up toDodgers on Monday.

Roki Sasaki, Fredd,ie Freeman rescues win after Blake Treinen's shaky ninth inning

The Dodgers held a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The defending World Series winners had Treinen on the mound and the closer ended up conceding three hits, including a two-run double to Nick Castellanos to make it 4-3.

Alex Vesia was sent to the mound to replace Treinen in the ninth before starter turned close Roki Sasaki closed the inning with help from Freddie Freeman at first base.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

