New York Yankees prospect Spencer Jones has been turning heads this spring. He is the team's No. 2 rated prospect, right behind outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who will start the year on the IL.

Jones crushed a 470-foot home run in his first at-bat during his spring debut. On Saturday, he launched two more out during the Spring Breakout game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first home run was a two-run blast in the first inning. His second one was a solo shot that helped the Yanks defeat the Blue Jays 9-1, with Jones finishing the day 3-4 with two homers and four RBIs.

Saturday's performance has Yankees fans over the moon. They want the front office to put Spencer Jones on the Opening Day roster. They believe he is more than ready.

"Add him to the Opening Day roster already" one fan posted.

"This dude is gonna be a superstar" another fan posted.

Jones has already been reassigned this spring. He is expected to start the season in Double-A, but if he keeps playing like this, the front office will have no choice but to call him up.

The future is bright for the Yankees and Spencer Jones

New York Yankees Spencer Jones (Image via Getty)

Spencer Jones started to make a name for himself as a high school baseball player in California. During that time, he was a two-way player that got the attention of the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite being drafted by the Angels out of high school, Jones decided to attend the University of Vanderbilt. After undergoing Tommy John surgery there, Jones decided to stop pitching. During the 2022 season, he became Vanderbilt's starting right fielder.

The Yankees took Jones in the first round with the 25th pick in 2022. Last year in Single-A, the slugging outfielder hit .344 with four home runs and 12 stolen bases across 25 games.

Other teams know how special Jones could be and have tried their hand at acquiring him. The Chicago White Sox looked to trade Dylan Cease for the highly-talented prospect.

However, the Bronx Bombers were not budging. While they could use an arm, having Cease for a few years is insufficient to trade away their prized possession.

The Yanks know they have somebody special who could quickly rise through the ranks. It would take much more than an ace to make the front office consider a trade.

