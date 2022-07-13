"Adding Sale to the team is just what the doctor ordered" "Attacking hitters like they're televisions" - Baseball fans react to Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale's highly anticipated return

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale made his season debut tonight against American League East foe Tampa Bay Rays. The Red Sox desperately needed Sale back in the rotation as they were missing a top of the rotation pitcher.

The Boston Red Sox entered play tonight with a 47-40 record. The team got off to a slow start in 2022 but has picked things up as of late, propelling themselves into a Wild Card spot.

Adding Sale to the team will only lengthen their rotation and give the team a much-needed boost.

"Chris Sale is back" - MLB

It was a pretty good start for the veteran left-hander as he made his first start since last season. The seven-time All-star is back with his signature nasty slider.

Many fans took to Twitter to discuss the highly anticipated return. The Red Sox were in need of starting pitching help and Sale's return was perfect timing.

The team has a depleted rotation with Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock on the IL. Among these four pitchers, they account for 49 games started in 2022. Sale was certainly needed.

As many saw last week. Chris Sale completed a rehab assignment to start with the Red Sox minor league team and was upset with the way his start went. Sale then broke a TV in the team's clubhouse and was caught on video.

Fans poked fun at the moment by saying that the way he is attacking pitchers tonight is like when he attacks TVs.

Overall, it was nice to see Chris Sale back on the mound for the Red Sox. The team certainly needs him as they try to make a playoff push in the second half.

Boston Red Sox turn season around after slow start

Xander Bogaerts (left) and Alex Verdugo (right) celebrate after a New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox game.

The Boston Red Sox started the season with a record of 14-22 and it appeared the team would be sellers at the trade deadline. The team has turned things around, though. A lot of this has been due to their improved starting pitching.

The team now sits at 47-40 and it seems that the team has found their groove from last year that got them to the ALCS. Now with Chris Sale back from injury, the Red Sox may be a dark-horse candidate in the American League.

