"Additional sanctions are warranted" - When Rob Manfred wanted more punishment for the Braves even after stripping away 13 players

The MLB imposed severe penalties on the Atlanta Braves in 2017 following numerous violations in the foreign free agency market. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred permanently banned the team’s general manager, John Coppolella.

The Braves were also hit with heavy sanctions, which included losing 13 prospects who had been signed illegally. They also faced years of severe limitations on their ability to sign international players and their draft position.

The players who the MLB voided at that time were Venezuelan infielder Kevin Maitan, Venezuelan catcher Abrahan Gutierrez, Dominican shortstop Yunior Severino, Dominican right-hander Juan Contreras, Dominican shortstop Yenci Pena, Dominican right-hander Yefri del Rosario, Cuban outfielder Juan Carlos Negret, Venezuelan shortstop Livan Soto, Colombian right-hander Guillermo Zuniga, Venezuelan outfielder Antonio Sucre, Dominican outfielder Brandol Mezquita and Dominican shortstop Angel Rojas and Korean shortstop Ji-Hwan Bae.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time, the Atlanta Braves faced a total loss of $16.48 million. However, according to Manfred, removing the 13 players and placing other sanctions was not enough punishment for the Braves.

“Additional sanctions are warranted to penalize the club for the violations committed by its employees," Manfred said.

Manfred maintained his decision, saying that integrity had to be upheld.

Ronald Acuna Jr. of Braves slowly getting back on track

According to Braves manager Brian Snitker, Ronald Acuna Jr., the reigning NL MVP, has improved a lot and is nearing a return in spring training.

“He’s progressing and doing everything they want him to do,” Snitker said. “When (head athletic trainer George Poulis) tells me, I’ll put him in there.”

Acuna has not played since Feb. 29 after he had felt some soreness in his knees after playing against the Minnesota Twins.

“They have it mapped out and everything,” Snitker said. “When they give me the OK, I’ll put him back in that first (lineup) spot and let him go.”

There's still confusion regarding Acuna’s return for opening day.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.