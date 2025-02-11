Adley Rutschman goes stag as Orioles stars Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg, Ryan Mountcastle bring their dates for a night out

On Sunday, Baltimore Orioles players Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Colton Cowser, Jordan Westburg and Ryan Mountcastle were spotted together. The teammates enjoyed an outing to the Disney Hollywood Studios, a theme park located in Bay Lake, Florida.

Also joining the group were Colton Cowser's partner Claire Wolford, Jordan Westburg's wife Anna, Ryan Mountcastle's wife Taylor and Gunnar Henderson's partner Katherine Bishop.

Gunnar Henderson's partner, Katherine, later took to Instagram to share a snap from the fun-filled day. Based on the picture, Adley Rutschman was the only O's player who was flying solo that night.

"the fam is back together🤍" Katherine Bishop captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Katherine Bishop's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@katherinelee_bishop IG Stories)

Back in July, though, Rutschman was not alone as he brought along Canadian heptathlete Georgia Ellenwood to the MLB All-Star Red Carpet. However, he appeared to go stag in this most recent outing.

With the 2025 season less than a month away, the players and their partners will no doubt be looking to make the most of the last few days of the offseason.

Adley Rutschman shares snaps from Birdland Caravan 2025

On Friday, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman took to Instagram to post a series of snaps, as he and numerous other O's stars met hundreds of excited fans at the 2025 Birdland Caravan.

The 'Birdland Caravan' is an annual tour that several Orioles players and members of the coaching staff take to better get to know their fans and community. The event provides fans with plenty of opportunities to meet their favorite stars, along with numerous other other fun-filled activities.

Usually, the event takes place on the last weekend of January, right before the squad jets off to Florida, to begin preparing for the new season in spring training.

"Thank you Birdland for an amazing weekend!" Adley Rutschman captioned his Instagram post.

After finishing in second place in the AL East and bowing out of the playoffs disappointingly early in the 2024 campaign, Orioles fans will be hoping their team can improve on those things heading into the new season.

Also, with veteran slugger Anthony Santander having left as a free agent, supporters will be hoping the likes of Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson can continue to improve and effectively take their game to the next level to make up for Santander's absence.

