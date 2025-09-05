Adley Rutschman's sister Josie celebrates fiancé Brady Lavoie's birthday with a look back at special times

Ever since making his big league debut in May of 2022, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest catchers in the majors.Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his sister, Josie, has been a constant pillar of support for Adley, alongside his mom, Carol and dad, Randy.On Friday, Josie Rutschman celebrated on Instagram as her fiancé, Brady Lavoie, celebrated his 26th birthday. On Lavoie's big day, Josie Rutschman posted a loving message to her Instagram story, alongside a collage of memorable moments.&quot;Happy Birthday my love,&quot; Josie Rutschman captioned her Instagram post.Screenshots of Josie Rutschman's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch IG Stories)Born in Portland, Oregon, both Adley and Josie attended Sherwood High School growing up. After graduating, Adley headed off to Oregon State University to play college baseball for the Beavers. Josie, on the other hand, headed to Linfield University, where she majored in biochemistry.Not much is known about when and how Josie Rutschman and her fiancé Brady Lavoie first met, as the pair have preferred to keep those details private. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram earlier this year, in April. Just like Adley Rutschman, Brady Lavoie is also quite passionate about baseball, as his Instagram profile indicates.Adley Rutschman talks about the special bond he shares with his sister, JosieEver since they were young, two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman and his little sister, Josie, have been extremely close. Speaking to insider Joe Trezza in 2021, Rutschman talked about the special bond he and his sister share.&quot;We spend as much time together as we can at home,&quot; Rutschman said. &quot;We definitely play off of each other, and have very similar tastes in comedy. We laugh at a lot of the same stuff, and when we’re together at family functions, it’s a lot of energy and a lot to handle. We get a little rowdy when we’re together.&quot;&quot;She’s always been a very good athlete, but more passionate about school and pursuing her career. It’s a good dynamic we have and she’s very, very smart in her respective area, very accomplished. I’m super proud of her for that.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDespite their respective professions taking them to different parts of the country, the siblings still make time for each other, and Josie is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for her brother during Orioles games.