  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Adley Rutschman's sister Josie celebrates fiancé Brady Lavoie's birthday with a look back at special times

Adley Rutschman's sister Josie celebrates fiancé Brady Lavoie's birthday with a look back at special times

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 05, 2025 22:52 GMT
Adley Rutschman with his sister, Josie (L), Josie Rutschman with her fiance, Brady Lavoie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch)
Adley Rutschman with his sister, Josie (L), Josie Rutschman with her fiance, Brady Lavoie (R) (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch)

Ever since making his big league debut in May of 2022, Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman has gone on to establish himself as one of the finest catchers in the majors.

Ad

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, his sister, Josie, has been a constant pillar of support for Adley, alongside his mom, Carol and dad, Randy.

On Friday, Josie Rutschman celebrated on Instagram as her fiancé, Brady Lavoie, celebrated his 26th birthday. On Lavoie's big day, Josie Rutschman posted a loving message to her Instagram story, alongside a collage of memorable moments.

"Happy Birthday my love," Josie Rutschman captioned her Instagram post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshots of Josie Rutschman&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch IG Stories)
Screenshots of Josie Rutschman's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@josie_rutsch IG Stories)

Born in Portland, Oregon, both Adley and Josie attended Sherwood High School growing up. After graduating, Adley headed off to Oregon State University to play college baseball for the Beavers. Josie, on the other hand, headed to Linfield University, where she majored in biochemistry.

Ad

Not much is known about when and how Josie Rutschman and her fiancé Brady Lavoie first met, as the pair have preferred to keep those details private. The couple announced their engagement via Instagram earlier this year, in April. Just like Adley Rutschman, Brady Lavoie is also quite passionate about baseball, as his Instagram profile indicates.

Adley Rutschman talks about the special bond he shares with his sister, Josie

Ever since they were young, two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman and his little sister, Josie, have been extremely close. Speaking to insider Joe Trezza in 2021, Rutschman talked about the special bond he and his sister share.

Ad
"We spend as much time together as we can at home," Rutschman said. "We definitely play off of each other, and have very similar tastes in comedy. We laugh at a lot of the same stuff, and when we’re together at family functions, it’s a lot of energy and a lot to handle. We get a little rowdy when we’re together."
Ad
"She’s always been a very good athlete, but more passionate about school and pursuing her career. It’s a good dynamic we have and she’s very, very smart in her respective area, very accomplished. I’m super proud of her for that."

Despite their respective professions taking them to different parts of the country, the siblings still make time for each other, and Josie is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for her brother during Orioles games.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications