Adolis Garcia Injury Update: Rangers All-Star placed on IL during crucial stretch of games

The Texas Rangers have officially placed All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia on the injured list with a patellar tendon strain. While his absence will obviouly be felt within the lineup, this is actually a positive development. Patellar tendon injuries can often be season ending and even career altering, so avoiding a tear is a great sign.

The injury occurred when Garcia attempted to rob Houston Astros' star Michael Brantley of a home run. He was unable to do so, got injured, and the Rangers went on to lose the game. It became immediately obvious that he was in pain and he was instantly pulled from the game.

Kennedi Landry of MLB.com was the first to report on Twitter that Garcia would be out of action.

"Adolis Garcia is diagnosed with a right patellar tendon strain. The Rangers will place him on the 10-day injured list and they are cautiously optimistic that he will be able to return this season, but he’ll continue to be evaluated" - Kennedi Landry

Talkin' Baseball shared a video of the play that caused the injury on Twitter.

"Garcia seemed to injure his knee jumping to try to catch Michael Brantley's home run and he was removed from the game" - Talkin' Baseball

This means that he could miss the rest of the Rangers playoff push, but might be ready for the tail end. It will be hard for the team to remain in postseason contention without him, but they could rally around him.

The Texas Rangers will need Adolis Garcia in a potential playoff run

If the Rangers are able to best the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, Garcia's powerswing will be needed. He leads the American League in RBIs, which is an impressive feat considering Shohei Ohtani is among his competition.

For the Rangers to have the championship success they still hope to, they will need Adolis Garcia playing the way he has been all season.