  • Adrian Morejon’s wife Melany dons yellow bikini on scenic boating trip that leaves the Padres All-Star enamored

By Raghav Mehta
Published Aug 25, 2025 22:25 GMT
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 MLB All-Star Game: Red Carpet - Source: Getty

On Monday, San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon was seemingly left enamored as his better half, Melany, enjoyed a scenic boating trip.

Morejon and his team are currently fully focused on baseball, heading into the final month of the regular season. Meanwhile, Melany has been enjoying the summer to the fullest, heading out for a fun day at sea, sporting a yellow bikini from Miami-based brand Tinye Swimwear. She later posted about her trip on Instagram.

Reacting to Melany's post, Adrian Morejon left a loving comment, consisting of three emojis.

"😍😍😍," Morejon commented.
Screenshot of Adrian&#039;s comment on his wife, Melany&#039;s, Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@melanymqz)
Screenshot of Adrian's comment on his wife, Melany's, Instagram post (Images from - Instagram.com/@melanymqz)

Boasting a 9-4 record, along with a 1.81 ERA and 60 strikeouts, Morejon has enjoyed an excellent 2025 season so far. A key part of the Padres' bullpen, the Cuban earned his maiden All-Star selection earlier this year.

Adrian Morejon and his wife, Melany, turned heads at the All-Star festivities earlier this year

Arguably, the most important contributor to the San Diego Padres' success this season has been their excellent bullpen, which leads the majors with a 2.96 collective ERA. That was reflected in the Friars' All-Star selections, as three of the five Padres players who made the cut were bullpen pitchers: Jason Adam, Robert Suarez and Adrian Morejon.

As Morejon headed to Truist Park to take part in the festivities for the first time in his career, he was joined by his wife, Melany. The pair turned heads as they made their grand entrance on the red carpet, with Adrian wearing a casual suit paired with white sneakers, while Melany sported a blue dress.

Melany Morejon had shared a few snaps from the big day on Instagram.

"Still doesn’t feel real! ♥️ Many more to come!!! ⭐️," Melany Morejon wrote.
According to reports, the couple has been together since Adrian Morejon was playing for the Fort Wayne TinCaps at the Triple-A level. While Adrian is now regarded as one of the best in the business in his role, Melany has been right by his side at every step of his remarkable rise.

Edited by Parag Jain
