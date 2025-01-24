Adrian Morejon's wife shows off toned abs in "Pilates Queen" mirror selfie

San Diego Padres relief pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife Melany is a fitness enthusiast, often sharing snippets from before and after exercises on her social media profiles. Though she has a little over 1000 followers on Instagram, Melany is active on the platform.

On Thursday, Melany shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story. Fresh of Pilates exercises, Morejon's girlfriend sported a pink sports bra, matched with trousers of the same color. The selfie, taken with her left hand, highlighted her toned abs.

She captioned the post:

"pilates queen at this point"

Screenshot of Melany's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/melanymqz)

Before sharing this selfie image, Melany shared a selfie video in the same attire, adding Shakira's 'Las de la intuicion' music to the Instagram story. She vibed to the music and also showed off some dance moves.

Screenshot of Melany's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/melanymqz)

Adrian Morejon's Padres' 2024 season ended in the National League Division Series against the eventual World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Like most of the partners of Padres players, Melany was present at the stands throughout the Friar's postseason run.

Melany was spotted with the wives/girlfriends of Jackson Merrill, Joe Musgrove, Jeremiah Estrada, Michael King and Xander Bogaerts at the stands during the Padres' postseason games.

Adrian Morejon's girlfriend captures emotional moment from UFC 311

UFC 311, the promotion's first PPV of 2025 that concluded last Sunday, delivered scintillating performances, especially on the main card. Despite not fighting, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the focal point of the PPV as three fighters, one his cousin and one his prized protege, fought on the card.

Unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, his cousin Umar lost the bantamweight title fight to champion Merab Dvalishvili. Adrian Morejon's wife Melany saw the PPV event, possibly from a bar or watch party. Melany shared a snap from Umar's fight with Merab on her Instagram story.

Interestingly, the snap was not a fight scene, but a moment between rounds four and five where coach Khabib Nurmagomedov looked helpless as he tried to motivate his cousin.

Screenshot of Melany's Instagram story (Source - Instagram/melanymqz)

Umar had won the first two rounds, but Merab fought back, winning rounds three and four, and the fight was up for grabs in round 5. Unfortunately, Merab's cardio took over the fight and the champion successfully defended himself.

In addition to Adrian Morejon's wife, Nolan Arenado paid close attention to the fight. Arenado hailed Merab after his dominant victory. On the other hand, Bobby Miller's girlfriend, Natalie Loureda sent an ominous warning to Merab after the victory, picking Sean O'Malley to reclaim the title in a potential rematch.

Natalie had watched UFC 311 live at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. Blake Snell, Kike Hernadez and his wife Mariana Vicente were also at the venue.

