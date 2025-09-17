Adrian Morejon's wife Melany sets fashion goals with tied-up white tee and sleek stilettos

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon's wife, Melany, set new fashion goals with her latest display. Melany is known to share fitness content, gym selfies, travel and photoshoot images.On Tuesday, she shared a mirror selfie in a casual yet fashionable outfit. She wore a tied-up white tee, highlighting her toned physique. She paired it with high-waisted trousers. The addition of sleek stilettos added a different vibe to the overall outfit. In another selfie, she shared a glowing look wearing a white outfit with minimalistic jewelry.Melany's Instagram storyMelany and Adrian Morejon have been together since his time in the minor leagues. Morejon played for the Padres’ High-A affiliate, the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The couple went public with their relationship two years ago, and since then, Melany has been a regular feature at Petco Park.Adrian Morejon's wife Melany documents her All-Star weekendAdrian Morejon is in the middle of an excellent year. Six years after making his MLB debut, Morejon finally became an All-Star after throwing incredibly well out of the pen. He was announced as the replacement for Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler.Melany accompanied Morejon at the All-Star red carpet in Atlanta. She wore a form-fitting blue dress. Meanwhile, Morejon was in a navy blue suit.Four days after the All-Star event, Melany's make-up artist, Adrianne Neikirk, posted a video documenting how she prepared herself for the MidSummer classic. Right from arriving in Atlanta and then appearing with that sparkling outfit, the video covers her first experience at the All-Star game.&quot;You can always count on @melanymqz to show up and show out 🔥 All Star Week was a blast, but the schedules were insane &amp; jam packed from start to finish! Watching these women show up, show out, behind the scenes and on the red carpet was truly inspiring 💫&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorejon has appeared in 69 games this season to pitch 67.0 innings. The reliever has gone 11-5 with an ERA of 2.15. In the process, he has earned three saves along with 64 strikeouts against only 64 walks. His latest appearance came in the game against the Colorado Rockies, where he retired two hitters, while giving up two earned runs on three hits.