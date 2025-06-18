After Aaron Judge’s snub of 2025 Home Run Derby, Pete Crow-Armstrong reveals real reason for skipping event

The 2025 Home Run Derby will have another of its stars missing from the field - Pete Crow-Armstrong. The Chicago Cubs outfielder made it clear in a press conference that he is not interested in the event.

Just like New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Cubs’ Kyle Tucker, Armstrong has also joined the company of elites to decline participation. The star-studded lineup for the Home Run Derby has undoubtedly diminished a bit in the past few years.

When asked whether the Cubs outfielder has any intention to participate, he boldly stated, “No.” He said that it’s not an event for him, and he would take that time off to recharge and focus on the All-Star event.

“That’s a different kind of power, I think,” Pete Crow-Armstrong said [1:14 - 1:33]. “That’s a different kind of power. I don’t know if I can withstand however long the timer is there. That’d be a struggle.”

Aaron Judge was quite straightforward with his stand on the Home Run Derby event. Just like last year, he has no intention to participate and will not consider it until it is held in Yankee Stadium.

Pete Crow-Armstrong reveals his feelings on All-Star appearance

Pete Crow-Armstrong [Source: Imagn]

Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker will be present for the All-Star weekend and are among the top contestants for the National League. Both will not be attending the Home Run Derby, but are excited about the All-Star appearance.

“I mean, being able to share the field with guys like Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge and all that’s great,” Armstrong said. (TS- 0:25)

“But, I see it as I get to do that every day with [Kyle Tucker] and [Ian] Happ. I’m just trying to be another piece in the puzzle to what the Cubbies are doing. It’ll be cool if it happens. If it happens, it happens. If not, I get a nice week off.”

He commented on what it’ll be like for him, saying that sharing a field with top MLB superstars is something to look forward to. He is excited to be part of the Cubs and help the All-Star team lead.

