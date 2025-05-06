After Alex Cora ruled out Rafael Devers to first base, Brewers legend makes case against Red Sox No.1 prospect

The Boston Red Sox are exploring infield options after a season-ending injury to first baseman Triston Casas. Casas ruptured the patellar tendon in his left knee on Friday and underwent surgery, ending his season prematurely.

Reports suggested Boston was looking at Rafael Devers as a potential fix at first base. However, manager Alex Cora ruled out moving Devers back into the infield after transitioning him into a designated hitter from third base at the start of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers legend Dan Plesac gave his thoughts on the matter, addressing the Red Sox potentially using their No. 1 prospect, Roman Anthony, in that role. Plesac pondered whether Anthony could make a transition to a new position from the outfield to first base if he is promoted to the team.

"I can understand the Red Sox dilemma," Plesac said. "They have a player that they're trying to develop, that they feel long-term is going to be a solution for them in the outfield. So you want to take a guy that you predict as an outfielder and turn him into a first base.

"I can understand it, and the biggest fear I think of is when an organization brings a young player up early on in the year. You change positions, and if it doesn't work, do you knock the confidence and then you knock the confidence standing inside of the batter's box?"

Plesac said that it's difficult for a young player to make a position switch in the major leagues as it could drastically impact other aspects of their game.

"He's an outfielder by trade, and it's not just that easy," he added. "Put a first baseman's glove on and go, 'Hey, go over there in first base,' because the three of us, when he doesn't align right on a bunk play or doesn't try to make a throw, turning in a 3-6 double play, like, why did he (do that)? He hasn't played the position. That's the problem, and that's all it is.

MLB insider predicts Red Sox to move Rafeal Devers to first base

While Alex Cora snubbed the idea of moving Rafael Devers, the team's third baseman until the star of the season, to first base, MLB insider Sean McAdam predicts the Red Sox will eventually turn to Devers. He said:

"I think if you appeal to him as a teammate and stress how important it is to get production out of first base, all the while potentially opening up some at-bats for Masataka Yoshida and others at DH, then I think eventually, that makes too much sense to not pursue in time. Not on May 5, but maybe on Jun. 1."

It would be interesting to see if the Red Sox tries to move Devers, especially after he was initially against his move to being a designated hitter from third base at the start of the season.

