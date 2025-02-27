After Bryce Harper takes 92mph fastball to arm in concerning scenes, Phillies manager provides injury update 

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper would have had fans holding their breath after getting his right arm hit by a pitch in Wednesday's 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Spring Training. However, it appears the 32-year-old is going to be fine after all.

Walking up to bat in the top of the sixth inning, Harper faced lefty Richard Lovelady, who found himself in a precarious situation facing one of the major league's best with the bases loaded and zero outs in the inning. However, in an attempt to strike out Harper, who was on a 1-2 count, Lovelady lost control and ended up missing the strike zone by quite a distance, hitting the eight-time All-Star in the process.

Harper left the field immediately, which would no doubt have caused plenty of concern among Phillies fans. However, manager Rob Thomson has since confirmed that the injury sustained by Harper is a minor one, and there is no cause for concern.

"[Bryce Harper will be] Fine, I think. The trainer’s report – we’ll check him tomorrow – but it’s a contusion in the triceps area. We’re not overly concerned at all," Thomson said.

Bryce Harper heads into 2025 season looking to add final piece of the puzzle to his trophy cabinet

Having been touted as one of the country's best baseball prospects ever since he was in school, it is safe to say Bryce Harper has managed to live up to all the hype. Having been drafted by the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB draft, Harper was handed his big league debut in April of 2012. Going on to win the NL Rookie of the Year award that year, Harper has continued to go from strength to strength ever since.

Currently, Harper has won pretty much everything there is to win on an individual level, with eight All-Star selections, two NL MVP awards and four Silver Slugger awards to his name, among other honors. However, there is one major piece of the puzzle that continues to elude him, a World Series win.

Despite coming close on multiple occasions in the past, Harper and the Phillies were never able to go all the way. After winning the NL East for the first time since 2011 in 2024, there was hope that this may finally be the year that the agonizing wait might come to an end, however, it was yet another story of postseason heartbreak for Bryce Harper and Co., this time at the hands of a New York Mets team that peaked at exactly the right time of the season.

Heading into the new season, Phillies fans will be hoping Harper can put the disappointment of last season behind him and finally fulfill his dream of winning baseball's biggest prize.

