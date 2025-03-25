After completing historic $765 million Juan Soto deal, Mets get featured on Sports Illustrated cover for the first time in 4 years

Expectations are extremely high for the New York Mets this season after signing Juan Soto to a historic $765 million deal this offseason. Soto spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees, but the Mets brought in the All-Star to anchor their lineup.

Soto is one of the best players in Major League Baseball, and he joins a team that got to the postseason a year ago. Expectations are so high for the Mets that they were featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated for the first time in four years.

"The Mets are on the cover of the latest issue of Sports Illustrated, their first time gracing it since 2021," MLB.com writer Anthony DiComo tweeted.

The SI cover features Juan Soto and several of his top teammates. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso have been the leaders of this team, but they will allow Soto to take on a bigger role this season.

The caption at the bottom of the magazine cover reads:

"Juan Soto is a work of art as a hitter and a game-changer for New York's eternal underdogs."

Playing in the National League East is going to be a challenge for the Mets, but it's a division that Juan Soto is familiar with. Soto finished second in the 2021 NL MVP race while playing for the Washington Nationals.

Juan Soto knows harsh treatment from Yankees fans is coming

Juan Soto was not able to deliver a World Series to the New York Yankees, but he did help Aaron Judge and company get there. Despite having a great season in pinstripes, Soto is aware that he will receive harsh treatment from Yankees fans when he makes his return to the Bronx.

Speaking to NJ.com, Soto shared his expectations about what's coming later this season when the two New York rivals clash.

“You know, Yankees fans, they can surprise you with anything,” he said. “So, I’m expecting the worst.”

Despite being with a new team for the 2025 MLB season, Soto is looking back on his Yankees tenure with pride.

“Even though (we’re) not teammates anymore, what we did was special,” Soto said.

“I think they go over just being a teammate; we feel like brothers right now. I kept in touch with a lot of guys over there. I definitely know what is going on, and I’ve been in touch with those guys.”

Soto and the Mets are looking to win a World Series this season, and they have plenty of people expecting them to contend.

