After controversial ejection of Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres skipper gives first reaction

In the eight inning of tonight's contest against the New York Yankees, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out looking and was eventually tossed by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson for arguing with the call. Given that there were two runners on base and it was a high-leverage situation, skipper Mike Shildt was livid and shared a piece of his mind to Johnson — leading to his ejection as well.

Ad

Shildt, who's known for being on the calmer and objective side of managers — incurred his 14th ejection as a skipper, tying him with Mark Kotsay and Dave Martinez for 17th all-time. After the game, the skipper shared his thoughts about the incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I thought Tatis handled it very well ... There were some pitches that he didn't agree with and I also didn't agree with and I made my comments from the dugout known, which I don't do a ton. But then [Tatis] walks away [with his] hand over his mouth, and next thing you know he's ejected — walking away with his back turned," said Shildt. (0:08-0:44)

Ad

The Padres mentor spoke to the media at the conclusion of a thrilling 4-3 victory over the powerhouse Yankees at the Bronx. Shildt discussed that it was Tatis' first career ejection and further solidified his argument by presenting the team's behavior in the past with his players not being particularly known for getting into confrontations with officials.

"We'll talk about track record, I don't have players that I manage that get ejected. I probably have the fewest amount of player ejections in my time managing. So our players [just] play, they stay in the game and they're respectful to the umpires." (1:00-1:23)

Ad

Shild also stated that Padres players have been lauded across the league for their even-keeling when it comes to tension-filled situations in the game.

"I have the majority of the league, that over the course of many years, have been complementary about our players and respect them." (1:25-1:35)

Padres clutch out victory over Yankees in spite of controversy

The Padres, in spite of the ejection of Fernando Tatis Jr. and skipper Mike Shildt late in the game, managed to snag a victory against the Yankees tonight.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Down 3-0 in the eighth, Tatis was tossed with two men on base after arguing a call. This, however, seemed to be the fuel that the Padres need as the team rocked Yankees reliever Devin Williams to open a four-run inning sparked by Manny Machado. Xander Bogaerts then gave the visitors the go-ahead run when his single drove in Luis Arraez and Machado.

In the next frame, Robert Suarez closed things out in the rain-filled game for a major league-leading 14th save of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Daniel Santiago Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.



Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.



He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.



His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.



As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball. Know More