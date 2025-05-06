After controversial ejection of Fernando Tatis Jr., Padres skipper gives first reaction

In the eight inning of tonight's contest against the New York Yankees, Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. struck out looking and was eventually tossed by home plate umpire Adrian Johnson for arguing with the call. Given that there were two runners on base and it was a high-leverage situation, skipper Mike Shildt was livid and shared a piece of his mind to Johnson — leading to his ejection as well.
Shildt, who's known for being on the calmer and objective side of managers — incurred his 14th ejection as a skipper, tying him with Mark Kotsay and Dave Martinez for 17th all-time. After the game, the skipper shared his thoughts about the incident.
"I thought Tatis handled it very well ... There were some pitches that he didn't agree with and I also didn't agree with and I made my comments from the dugout known, which I don't do a ton. But then [Tatis] walks away [with his] hand over his mouth, and next thing you know he's ejected — walking away with his back turned," said Shildt. (0:08-0:44)
The Padres mentor spoke to the media at the conclusion of a thrilling 4-3 victory over the powerhouse Yankees at the Bronx. Shildt discussed that it was Tatis' first career ejection and further solidified his argument by presenting the team's behavior in the past with his players not being particularly known for getting into confrontations with officials.
"We'll talk about track record, I don't have players that I manage that get ejected. I probably have the fewest amount of player ejections in my time managing. So our players [just] play, they stay in the game and they're respectful to the umpires." (1:00-1:23)
Shild also stated that Padres players have been lauded across the league for their even-keeling when it comes to tension-filled situations in the game.
"I have the majority of the league, that over the course of many years, have been complementary about our players and respect them." (1:25-1:35)
Padres clutch out victory over Yankees in spite of controversy
The Padres, in spite of the ejection of Fernando Tatis Jr. and skipper Mike Shildt late in the game, managed to snag a victory against the Yankees tonight.
Down 3-0 in the eighth, Tatis was tossed with two men on base after arguing a call. This, however, seemed to be the fuel that the Padres need as the team rocked Yankees reliever Devin Williams to open a four-run inning sparked by Manny Machado. Xander Bogaerts then gave the visitors the go-ahead run when his single drove in Luis Arraez and Machado.
In the next frame, Robert Suarez closed things out in the rain-filled game for a major league-leading 14th save of the season.