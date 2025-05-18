After counting the Giants before the season, radio host's view changed with Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee, and 3 stars

The San Francisco Giants could have as many as five players with 80 or more RBIs this season, with Wilmer Flores leading the way with 41 so far this year.

MLB Network Radio host Jim Memolo discussed how he didn’t believe the Giants’ lineup could produce a high number of runs this season. But after seeing what they have done so far, he’s convinced the team can surpass expectations.

Memolo stated:

“The Giants have five guys who are basically on pace to have at least 80 RBIs. I was looking at the Giants at the beginning of the year, I don't know if I buy into their lineup. They have five guys who could have 80 or more RBIs, if they keep the pace.”

Memolo’s change of mind comes on the heels of the team’s consistent production at the plate. He singled out the following hitters as the prime candidates to reach the 80-RBI plateau:

“Ramos got 22. Adames has got 22. Chapman’s got 24. Lee’s got 29 and Flores got 41. That would be stunning to see that kind of run production balance in that lineup.”

San Francisco’s run production has them ranked eighth in the Majors with 218 and 208 RBIs. The team will need to maintain that consistent run production as they trail the NL West-leading LA Dodgers by three games and the second-place San Diego Padres by two.

Wilmer Flores adds to team lead in RBIs in Giants win over A’s

Wilmer Flores is on pace to set career highs in home runs and RBIs this season - Source: Imagn

Wilmer Flores had a game for the ages on Friday night against the Oakland Athletics at Oracle Park.

The first baseman smacked three home runs and drove in eight runs in San Francisco’s 9-1 win. Flores went 3-for-5, scoring three runs, including a third-inning grand slam that gave his team an early 4-0 lead.

Here’s a look at Flores’ epic performance:

Flores took on A’s starter JP Sears deep in the third, then Michel Otañez and Anthony Maldonado to cap off a historic night in San Francisco.

The A’s scored one run in the eighth inning to get on the board before Flores tacked on two more in the bottom of the eighth to give the home crowd plenty to be excited about.

With the impressive performance, Flores is on pace to surpass his career high of 23 home runs set in 2023 and his best RBI total of 71 achieved in 2021.

