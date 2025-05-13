After homering off Justin Verlander, $111M star joins Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani in elite 5-man company 

San Francisco Giants ace Justin Verlander's breaking ball caught too much of the plate and Corbin Carroll made sure to dispatch it into the right-center field stands of Oracle Park on Monday. The home run came in the fifth inning, giving the Arizona Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead.
This was Carroll's 13th home run of the season and 30th home run since the 2024 All-Star break. Only four other major league hitters have hit more home runs since last year's Midsummer Classic than Carroll.
Those names are as follows:
- Aaron Judge – 38
- Shohei Ohtani – 37
- Kyle Schwarber – 33
- Eugenio Suarez – 32
- Corbin Carroll – 30
The list was also shared by MLB analyst Sarah Langs on X/Twitter:
What makes Carroll's feat even more impressive is the fact that he plays in a pitcher-friendly home park and is keeping up with the sport's best hitters.
Carroll’s blend of speed, defense and now serious power makes him one of the most complete outfielders in the game today. With the Diamondbacks pushing for a return to the postseason, his rise couldn’t have come at a better time. The Diamondbacks slugger is signed to an eight-year, $111 million contract.
Where does Corbin Carroll stand in NL MVP odds featuring Shohei Ohtani at the top?
As the 2025 MLB season barrels toward the All-Star break, the National League MVP race is heating up. While Shohei Ohtani is favored to win his fourth MVP, Corbin Carroll has quietly climbed into striking distance for the 2025 NL MVP honor.
As per ESPN Bet, Ohtani leads the NL MVP odds board at +185. Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker follows him at +450, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at +550 and San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. is at +600.
Carroll is in the thick of the chase at +700, making him one of the top five contenders.
In 174 plate appearances, the Seattle, Washington native is hitting .282 along with 13 home runs, five stolen bases and 30 RBIs.
In comparison, Ohtani is hitting .308 along with 12 home runs, 10 stolen bases and 21 RBIs. Meanwhile, Tucker is hitting .268 along with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases while Alonso is batting .318 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs. Furthermore, Tatis Jr. has hit nine home runs and swiped eight bags while hitting .316 in 147 plate appearances.
As such, Carroll does lack the production, but his sheer presence among the league's best hitters is a testament to his potential in the coming years.