After Gerrit Cole's potential season-ending injury, MLB analyst offers solution for depleted Yankees rotation

The New York Yankees' 2025 season is in danger of derailing even before Opening Day after ace Gerrit Cole underwent scans on Friday for a suspected elbow injury.

Ad

According to reports, the Cy Young winner has been advised to undergo Tommy John surgery to repair his injury after the initial scan, ruling him out for the season. However, Cole and the Yankees are exploring potential alternatives and a second opinion.

The All-Star pitcher missed the start of last season due to inflammation in the same elbow and made his season debut in June. MLB analyst Anthony Mccarron floated a few names as a potential solution if Cole misses a considerable amount of action.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I don't think that's going to be their first move, Mccarron said on promoting players from the farm. "I think this is more of a Will Warren thing. He's had a nice spring. Whatever you believe that is worth. He's got a 1.13 ERA. He's their top remaining pitching prospect because Chase Hampton already had Tommy John surgery himself.

Ad

"I'm thinking that they should look at the free agent market. Kyle Gibson, Spencer Turnbull is out there. I mean, you want to go Patrick Corbin, you want to go Lance Lynn. I'm going down the list here. Sixto Sanchez, once a tremendous prospect who's had some injury problems, he's out there too, so there are some options."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Warren has been getting some game time in spring and last pitched for the Yankees last week against the Philadelphia Phillies. However, it'll be interesting to see if manager Aaron Boone is willing to put the trust in him or look for trade options.

Mccarron mentioned Michael King and Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, as both starters are heading into the final year of their contracts with the NL West team.

Ad

Yankees GM Brian Cashman prepared for the worst after Gerrit Cole's injury concern

A long-term injury to Gerrit Cole could spell disaster for the Yankees, as they are already without reigning AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil for the opening weeks of the season due to his latest injury.

Yankees general manager is concerned about the pitching depth but is prepared to deal with the worst-case scenario.

Ad

“[I’m] prepared for the worst,” the Yankees GM said. “We will see how it plays out. I’m always wired to think the worst and hope for the best. Obviously not what you want, but it’s ultimately part of our journey here in 2025.”

Apart from Luis Gil and Gerrit Cole, the Yankees are going to be without ALCS MVP Giancarlo Stanton. The veteran slugger could be out for a considerable time after sustaining tennis elbow in both arms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback