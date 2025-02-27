After Mookie Betts & co's blatant disregard, ex-Yankees pitcher hits back with bold World Series claim

The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series with Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freddie Freeman playing a massive role during their postseason run to the title. Freeman was named the MVP of the Fall Classic last year after he hit a home run in each of the first four games of the series.

Former New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes Jr. was on the receiving end of Freddie Freeman's exploits in the World Series. The left-hander was brought in as a reliever in the 10th inning of Game 1 and he gave up a walk-off grand slam, allowing Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Kike Hernandez to score the winning runs.

Following the victory, Mookie Betts, Dave Roberts, and other Dodgers players disregarded the Yankees as a worthy opponent. They even claimed the NLDS against the Padres was their toughest challenge.

In an interview with Tyler Kepner of The Athletic, 30-year-old seemingly responded with a bold claim.

“We had done enough to win that game (1),” Cortes said. “They can talk whatever they want to talk, but we win Game 1, which we should have. We lost 2 and 3, we win Game 4 and we should have won Game 5. Then we go back to LA up 3 to 2.

Nestor Cortes Jr. also reflected upon the daunting task he was assigned for that outing in Game 1.

"Going into the Series, I knew my lane was Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman,” Cortes said. “Three MVPs, back to back to back."

Eventually, he gave up a home run that ended up having some remarkable similarities to the legendary shot from Kirk Gibson at Dodgers Stadium in the 1988 World Series. On that occasion, Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley was on the mound for the Oakland Athletics, who went on to win the World Series in the very next season.

Cortes Jr. was asked whether it helps to know that.

"It would if it happens here," he replied cheekily.

Nestor Cortes Jr. was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the offseason in a trade deal that sent ace closer Devin Williams to the New York Yankees.

I haven't worn any of them: Mookie Betts on his World Series rings

Mookie Betts won the third World Series title of his career in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mookie Betts won his second World Series title with the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and third overall, the most among all currently active players. During an interview at their spring training camp in Camelback Ranch, Arizona, Betts was recently asked whether he actually wears his World Series rings.

"I may try and wear this one, you know. I haven't worn any of them cuase I'm scared, you know? I'm scared to walk around with... I'm a little guy, it's a big ring. I'm a little guy, I can't... you know, there's not a whole lot I can do if somebody comes and tries to get this ring off me.

"So, there it is, you know? So, I'm just going to... I'm going to keep it in a safe somewhere."

The Dodgers will be presented with their World Series rings in pre-game festivities ahead of their home opener on March 27.

