After nearly eliminating Dodgers in NLDS, Jackson Merrill details Padres' mentality for the season

San Diego Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill opened up about the team’s mentality heading into the 2025 season. The Padres are coming off a strong 2024 campaign, finishing the regular season with a 93-69 record.

In the postseason, the team swept the Atlanta Braves in the NL Wild Card Series. However, the Padres fell short in the Division Series, losing 3-2 to their division rivals and eventual World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In a clip of an interview released by MLB Network on Sunday, Yonder Alonso asked Merrill about his message to the team after coming so close to a World Series appearance last season.

“The message to me is kind of just how we can do this with anybody. We lost some people and we didn't really do too much, but I don't really think we really needed to. I think we're good,” Jackson Merrill said.

“We've got some grinders out here, some old vets that are really, really helping us out. So, you know, I got all faith in our team that we're going to be more capable of winning games this year.”

Although the San Diego Padres lost several key players from last year's team, including pitcher Tanner Scott, infielder Ha-Seong Kim, and outfielder Jurickson Profar, they did add the likes of Jason Heyward and Nick Pivetta.

Jackson Merrill made his MLB debut with the Padres last year and had a spectacular rookie season. He finished with 162 hits, 31 doubles, 6 triples, and 24 home runs. Merrill also delivered in clutch moments, showcasing his ability in late-game situations throughout the season.

Discussing the secret behind his approach at the plate, Merrill said:

“Just staying calm, staying calm, knowing my ability and just kind of using my power. It's kind of just a lot of focus, focusing as much as possible and the results are the results.”

Jackson Merrill opens up about his lineup position for the 2025 season

Jackson Merrill is reportedly set to enter the 2025 season batting third in the lineup after primarily batting sixth last season. Discussing his thoughts with the San Diego Union-Tribune about the change, he said:

“I’m curious. I’m excited for wherever they put me. At the same time, I am curious, because I wonder how different (at-bats) will be, because nobody gets pitched the same. Everybody gets pitched different. It all depends on the spot you’re in.”

“I’m curious more than anything. I’m definitely not afraid. I’m excited,” he added.

Last season, Merrill posted a .292 batting average and an .826 OPS while earning his first All-Star selection and winning the Silver Slugger Award, all in his debut season.

