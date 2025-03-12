After Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's takedown of 'sexist' criticism, NIL star Sam Hurley reacts

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, hit back at criticism of what she perceived to be sexist remarks on Monday. Dunne took offence at being called 'greedy' for returning for her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers.

She highlighted the situation of a returning LSU quarterback, saying no one would treat him the same way as many treat her. Dunne did not name the quarterback in question but presumably referred to Garrett Nussmeier, the starting QB for the Tigers.

Fellow NIL star Sam Hurley supported Dunne and weighed in with his experience facing public scrutiny.

In a social media exchange, Hurley commented:

"I've been getting that comment since my freshman year 🤣🤣 people are too worried about others..."

Dunne responded:

"FR since my sophomore year 🤷‍♀️🙏."

In the video, Olivia Dunne also revealed that those feeling that her return has stopped someone deserving from receiving a scholarship can stop since she already waived her scholarship to someone else.

Olivia Dunne shares comment before storming out over unfair treatment

Every college sports athlete gets four years of eligibility before they can no longer participate. In the case of Olivia Dunne, she was among the batch of athletes who lost a year (2019-20) due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, the NCAA allowed active athletes from that time/class to have one extra year of eligibility.

So, Dunne is not the only one who has received this luxury; several others have, too. Thus, she deems it unfair when people call her out. On Monday, she pushed back on such claims.

"I don't really understand what's so hard to get," Dunne said. "I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth year because of COVID, and I came back for the fifth year. I only ever see this comment on female athletes posts and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility?

"Like why do you care? Football and basketball players redshirt and take fifth years all the time."

Olivia Dunne's college career has already ended after she informed fans about the injury that ruled her out of her final season.

