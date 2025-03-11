"Why do you care?" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne fires back at sexist remarks & being called 'greedy' over 5th year of college sports

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's college career ended last week after she informed fans about her latest injury which would rule her out for the remainder of the gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers.

In July, Dunne announced her decision to come back for her fifth and final season. Amid fanfare, some detractors called her out for taking away someone else's opportunity, calling her "greedy" and making other sexist remarks.

On Monday, Dunne highlighted one social media comment under one of her posts.

"Don't worry, you'll be a senior for next 10 years," a TikTok user wrote.

Dunne didn’t hold back against critics questioning her decision to return for her fifth year.

"I don't really understand what's so hard to get," Dunne said. "I came to college in 2020, got granted a fifth year because of COVID, and I came back for the fifth year. I only ever see this comment on female athletes posts and why do you care if I come back for a fifth year and have another year of eligibility?

"Like why do you care? Football and basketball players redshirt and take fifth years all the time."

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne points out indifferent situation with LSU quarterback's similar positioning

The LSU gymnast didn't stop there. Olivia Dunne specifically mentioned LSU’s starting quarterback, saying that his decision to return was not met with the same negativity.

"The starting quarterback of LSU football is coming back for a fifth year," Dunne said. "This comment is nowhere to be found on his account."

Dunne also dismissed notions among people claiming she was "greedy" for returning.

"People commenting stuff like this, obviously were never a college athlete or never loved a sport, so like you're not funny," Dunne said. "Why do you care what I'm doing with my life? Please stop. And to the people saying it's greedy to come back, I gave up my scholarship to somebody else so I can come back. So please stop."

While her college season is over, Dunne is expected to be a constant presence at PNC Park to watch Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates while also making good on her NIL deals in place with several brands.

