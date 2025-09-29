  • home icon
  After the Rory McIlroy incident, Chipper Jones recalls his own experiences with hostile fans and the reality of being public enemy No. 1

After the Rory McIlroy incident, Chipper Jones recalls his own experiences with hostile fans and the reality of being public enemy No. 1

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Sep 29, 2025 11:12 GMT
After the Rory McIlroy incident, Chipper Jones recalls his own experiences with hostile fans and the reality of being public enemy No. 1
After the Rory McIlroy incident, Chipper Jones recalls his own experiences with hostile fans and the reality of being public enemy No. 1 (Getty)

Since his playing days, Braves legend Chipper Jones has built a reputation of a no nonsense, shoot-from-the-hip type of attitude both on and off the field. Jones has had his fair share of scuffles and ejections from games due to his temper and fiery attitude that had him the tag of being public enemy number one from particular fanbases, most especially in New York.

Away from the field of play, the Hall of Famer has continued to air out his opinions via social media. This was in full display recently as Chipper Jones gave his thoughts about what happened to golfing legend Rory McIlroy in an incident that unfolded in last week's Ryder Cup.

"Hi….my name is Chipper Jones. I played in NY 12-15 times every yr for 20 yrs and multiple times in the postseason. AT NO TIME in 2 decades was my family EVER allowed to go to a game in NY. What do u expect to happen? Is it right? No! But when u are public enemy #1….expect to be treated harshly. No way that I expose my wife or kids to that. It’s unfair, but it’s reality in NY! PS…..in response to the NY crowd…..epic performance by Euro team," said the baseball icon.
In the video circulating in social media, McIlroy was seen with his wife being the victims of hostile fan at the Bethplage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York. A spectator from the Team USA's side of fans apparently threw a drink was to the couple, leading the latter to move hastily from the location.

This led to the tweet that was sent out by Jones recalling his experiences throughout his playing days, and more vividly against New York-based squads due to the apparent hostility of the fanbases.

Chipper Jones lobby for former teammates' delayed inclusion in HOF

Hall of Famer Chipper Jones recently vented out his frustration about his former teammates' absence in Cooperstown considerations even after stellar careers.

Jones particularly harped in on Braves HOFers Andruw Jones and Dale Murphy, who both had noteworthy careers in the league. In particular, the latter Jones was selected to five All-Star teams while also scooping up 10 Gold Gloves along the way. Murphy, on the other hand, was a two-time NL MVP, five-time Gold Glover, and seven-time All-Star.

Edited by Daniel Santiago
