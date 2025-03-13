After struggling against Paul Skenes’ velocity at All-Star game, Steven Kwan breaks down his at-bat against the Pirates superstar

Facing Paul Skenes' 100+mph fastballs is no fun, and Steven Kwan's coaches said to just tip your hat if you aren't able to grasp a reading on him.

Kwan faced Skenes during the 2024 MLB All-Star game. Kwan was the leadoff hitter for the AL All-Star team as he faced the rookie, who took four pitches to retire the Cleveland Guardians outfielder. All four pitches were high 90s (mph). Finally, Kwan threw his hands on a 99 mph fastball from Skenes, resulting in a pop-out near second base.

During Wednesday's appearance on the No Agenda podcast, Kwan recalled facing the NL Rookie of the Year at the All-Star game and what his teammates told him:

"But I just remember all my teammates were like, 'Yo, you got to ambush him.' And I was like, 'I've never seen the guy.' And they said, 'Doesn't matter. Your best pitch is going to be that first one,'" Kwan said (33:40 onwards).

"I was like, 'It’s going to be middle-middle.' And I'm thinking, well, I've dealt with two strikes before—maybe I'll just take it. And they were like, 'No, you haven’t faced a guy like that before.' I’m like, 'Elite?' And they’re like, 'You're not wrong.' So I thought, 'Alright, maybe.'"

The first pitch from Paul Skenes was fouled off by Kwan. The Guardians slugger also recalled the advice he received from his coaches to face Skenes.

"So we're talking to the coaches, and I ask, 'Okay, what's the plan here?'" Kwan said. "And they're like, 'Tight.' And I'm like, 'Tight?' And they say, 'No, middle-middle. If he throws anything that's not middle-middle, you tip your cap. But we’re going to be ready to slug—we’re going to try to hit the fastball. If it’s not there, you tip the cap. But if he throws it there, you better hit it. Don’t miss it.'"

Kwan mentioned that he got late on that fourth pitch.

"I loved how simple that was. It was really cool. But yeah, I got to two strikes, and he gave me that one—but it was at like 101. Just a little late. Yeah … a lot late," Kwan added.

Iconic battle awaits between Steven Kwan and Paul Skenes in 2025

Steven Kwan has grown into being one of the best contact hitters in baseball. Meanwhile, Paul Skenes is known to extract a lots of swing and misses. Therefore, it will be an iconic spectacle to see them face each other in 2025.

However, for that, Paul Skenes must start in one of the three games scheduled between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians in 2025. Those games will be played from Apr. 18 to Apr. 20. at PNC Park. Let's see who comes out on top.

