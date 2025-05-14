After visiting Oswaldo Cabrera in hospital, Aaron Judge gives positive update

Oswaldo Cabrera’s incident in the 9th inning of the New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on Monday was heartbreaking. His teammates and medical staff immediately took action and stretched him off to the hospital.

Ad

Cabrera suffered the injury during his run to home plate following captain Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. Despite trying to avoid bumping into Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, he twisted his angle while trying to change his direction.

The Yankees eventually won the game with an 11-5 win, but the victory was not celebrated. They all rushed to see Cabrera in the hospital, who was lying down with a brace on his left foot.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Yankees decided that a group of two would remain at his side and took turns overnight until they got back to their hotel and had breakfast with Oswaldo Cabrera. Aaron Judge provided a positive update on his teammate, smiling and greeting everybody in typical Oswaldo fashion.

“He was up,” he said. “He was in Cabby spirits. Good mood. Excited. Smile on his face. I think he was a little groggy with some of the medicines they gave him. But he was being Oswaldo, that’s for sure.”

Ad

While speaking of Cabrera after the game, Trent Grisham shed a tear and spoke on how much the Venezuelan player meant to the team. Judge called him his “brother” and said how the team was a family and that meant everyone was always on each other’s side.

Oswaldo Cabrera could undergo surgery in NY

Oswaldo Cabrera stretched off after injury in 9th inning [Source: Imagn]

Although Oswaldo Cabrera didn’t require emergency surgery, it is still on the table and will most likely take place on Thursday. No return date for him can be confirmed as of now. In the worst-case scenario, he could miss the entirety of the season.

Ad

Manager Aaron Boone said they visited the hospital to lift his spirit, but they were on the receiving end instead.

“I would say he was doing great,” Aaron Boone said. “It’s Cabby. He was smiling. Happy. Trust he’s in good hands.”

Expand Tweet

A Yankee teammate said Cabrera was even cracking jokes to make them smile and break the tension in the room. Even while being carried off the field, he made sure to ask Aaron Judge whether he scored the run or not. Judge said that his demeanor itself talks about what type of person he is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushani Chatterjee Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in English and over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.



Kaushani 's favorite teams are the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of Yankees as a group, their star power and their history oozes class. As for the Dodgers, Kaushani likes Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.



She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.



Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general). Know More