After visiting Oswaldo Cabrera in hospital, Aaron Judge gives positive update

Oswaldo Cabrera’s incident in the 9th inning of the New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners on Monday was heartbreaking. His teammates and medical staff immediately took action and stretched him off to the hospital.
Cabrera suffered the injury during his run to home plate following captain Aaron Judge’s sacrifice fly. Despite trying to avoid bumping into Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, he twisted his angle while trying to change his direction.
The Yankees eventually won the game with an 11-5 win, but the victory was not celebrated. They all rushed to see Cabrera in the hospital, who was lying down with a brace on his left foot.
The Yankees decided that a group of two would remain at his side and took turns overnight until they got back to their hotel and had breakfast with Oswaldo Cabrera. Aaron Judge provided a positive update on his teammate, smiling and greeting everybody in typical Oswaldo fashion.
“He was up,” he said. “He was in Cabby spirits. Good mood. Excited. Smile on his face. I think he was a little groggy with some of the medicines they gave him. But he was being Oswaldo, that’s for sure.”
While speaking of Cabrera after the game, Trent Grisham shed a tear and spoke on how much the Venezuelan player meant to the team. Judge called him his “brother” and said how the team was a family and that meant everyone was always on each other’s side.
Oswaldo Cabrera could undergo surgery in NY
Although Oswaldo Cabrera didn’t require emergency surgery, it is still on the table and will most likely take place on Thursday. No return date for him can be confirmed as of now. In the worst-case scenario, he could miss the entirety of the season.
Manager Aaron Boone said they visited the hospital to lift his spirit, but they were on the receiving end instead.
“I would say he was doing great,” Aaron Boone said. “It’s Cabby. He was smiling. Happy. Trust he’s in good hands.”
A Yankee teammate said Cabrera was even cracking jokes to make them smile and break the tension in the room. Even while being carried off the field, he made sure to ask Aaron Judge whether he scored the run or not. Judge said that his demeanor itself talks about what type of person he is.