"Age is somewhat irrelevant" - Buster Posey opens up on his preference for new Giants skipper after Bob Melvin's departure

Buster Posey made it clear that the Giants are flexible on the type of manager they want. Posey emphasized that qualities like work ethic and attention to detail are his priorities, rather than experience and age.
Posey, the Giants' President of Baseball Operations, had earlier announced the firing of Bob Melvin through a social media statement on Monday. Giants disappointed under Melvin, having missed the 2025 postseason despite having a quality roster.
Following Melvin's departure, Posey spoke to media members online, where he was asked whether he is open to hiring somebody without major league or managerial experience.
"I think, I think we're open," Buster Posey said [Timestamp 7:27]. "I mean, I don't think it, for me, age is somewhat irrelevant. The experience part, you know, you can have different takes on that. So, generally pretty open."
"I'd say what I want is similar to what I mentioned on the previous question, is somebody that's going to be obsessive about the details, obsessive about work, obsessive about getting the most out of our players, getting the most out of our staff," he added.
Posey noted that he wants the new skipper to inspire confidence in the Giants players on and off the field. When asked about potentially hiring Bruce Bochy, Posey diplomatically replied that he doesn't know Bochy's contract status.
"It wasn't enjoyable" - Buster Posey opens up on breaking the news to Bob Melvin
Bob Melvin's tenure as manager of the San Francisco Giants in 2024 and 2025 produced underwhelming results. Under his leadership, the Giants finished with a .497 winning percentage and missed the playoffs both seasons.
As such, Buster Posey and the Giants management had to make the hard decision of firing Melvin. Speaking to the media after the decision, Posey shared how the conversation went.
"It wasn't enjoyable," Buster Posey said [Timestamp 9:06]. "I knew how much this job meant to Bob. Um, like I mentioned in my opening remarks, somebody that I've admired as a manager for a long time."
"So, was not something that I was looking forward to do," he added. "Bob was extremely gracious. He cares about this organization. He cares about the players and, um, he wants to see them be successful."
Before joining the Giants, Melvin had successful managerial stints with the Padres, Mariners, Athletics, and the Diamondbacks. Notably, Melvin spent 11 years with the Athletics and led them to six postseason appearances.
Melvin earned two AL Manager of the Year awards, in 2012 and 2018, during his stint with the Athletics. He had won the NL Manager of the Year award in 2005.