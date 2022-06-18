"Ah f**k, my budget was $1029" "Is it really $1,030 or is one of those zeros just another hole" - Twitterati cannot stop roasting Off-White MLB jerseys with holes offered at a whopping $1,030

Lately, Major League Baseball (MLB) has gotten a lot of attention after teaming up with Off-White, an Italian luxury label, and New Era, a global lifestyle brand, to release new club jerseys and hats that feature holes.
Yes, holes! You read that right. In a hilarious turn of events, the new jerseys are a part of a limited collection and cost a whopping $1,030.
"These "Off-White" MLB jerseys with holes in them are worth $1,030." - Jomboy Media
Besides the jerseys, the hats, t-shirts, and hoodies also come with a high price tag. The hats cost $260, the t-shirts cost $355, and the hoodies cost $630.
"MLB unveiled a collaboration with Off-White and New Era featuring Off-White's meteor holes. Hats cost $260. T-Shirts cost $355. Hoodies cost $630. Jerseys cost $1,030." - @Joon Lee
He may be sarcastic, but this fan says it right.
"Ah, f**k, my budget was $1029" - Owen Stalker
The holes in the Major League Baseball Off-White/New Era jerseys are being popularized as "meteor holes." The concept was first introduced by Virgil Abloh, the late founder of Off-White on handbags, in 2019. They were next featured in the menswear and womenswear collection in 2020.
Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics are among the six major league clubs chosen for the exorbitant Major League Baseball Off-White/New Era jerseys.
Fans react on Twitter after seeing the MLB jerseys worth $1,030
After seeing the costs of MLB Off-White/New Era, caps, hoodies, and t-shirts, fans were taken aback.
Trevor Thomas commented on whether it really costs $1,030 or is one of the zeros a hole? Hahaha...Hilarious!
The First Targaryen said that people need to quit thinking this is fashion. He adds fans should cut their own clothes up with scissors instead of purchasing these jerseys.
Wody Wellinger's Burner has some strong opinions. He feels every MLB collaboration is a terrible flop.
Voodew Vigilante feels the expensive jerseys with holes appear to have been battled over by a hobo and cannot be more than two dollars.
Jim Hellmann said Major League Baseball is so broke it has to offer factory-samples.
Justin rightly pointed out how people can spend a few hundred dollars on a standard jersey and cut it up.
Someone will buy it merely to be able to brag about wearing a $1,000 jersey, according to Xabraz.
Only time and purchasing statistics will reveal how the limited edition jerseys will do in the market. Until then, sit back and enjoy the creative remarks on social media.