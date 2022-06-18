"Ah f**k, my budget was $1029" "Is it really $1,030 or is one of those zeros just another hole" - Twitterati cannot stop roasting Off-White MLB jerseys with holes offered at a whopping $1,030

Lately, Major League Baseball (MLB) has gotten a lot of attention after teaming up with Off-White, an Italian luxury label, and New Era, a global lifestyle brand, to release new club jerseys and hats that feature holes.

Yes, holes! You read that right. In a hilarious turn of events, the new jerseys are a part of a limited collection and cost a whopping $1,030.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia These "Off-White" MLB jerseys with holes in them are worth $1,030 These "Off-White" MLB jerseys with holes in them are worth $1,030 https://t.co/gz9AbafsJG

Besides the jerseys, the hats, t-shirts, and hoodies also come with a high price tag. The hats cost $260, the t-shirts cost $355, and the hoodies cost $630.

Joon Lee @joonlee MLB unveiled a collaboration with Off-White and New Era featuring Off-White's meteor holes



Jerseys cost $1,030 MLB unveiled a collaboration with Off-White and New Era featuring Off-White's meteor holesHats cost $260T-Shirts cost $355Hoodies cost $630Jerseys cost $1,030 https://t.co/mqdwmhZggS

He may be sarcastic, but this fan says it right.

"Ah, f**k, my budget was $1029" - Owen Stalker

The holes in the Major League Baseball Off-White/New Era jerseys are being popularized as "meteor holes." The concept was first introduced by Virgil Abloh, the late founder of Off-White on handbags, in 2019. They were next featured in the menswear and womenswear collection in 2020.

Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Oakland Athletics are among the six major league clubs chosen for the exorbitant Major League Baseball Off-White/New Era jerseys.

Fans react on Twitter after seeing the MLB jerseys worth $1,030

After seeing the costs of MLB Off-White/New Era, caps, hoodies, and t-shirts, fans were taken aback.

Trevor Thomas commented on whether it really costs $1,030 or is one of the zeros a hole? Hahaha...Hilarious!

Trevor Thomas @RevThomas32 @JomboyMedia Is it really $1,030 or is one of those zeros just another hole? So they are like $130 or $103?? @JomboyMedia Is it really $1,030 or is one of those zeros just another hole? So they are like $130 or $103??

The First Targaryen said that people need to quit thinking this is fashion. He adds fans should cut their own clothes up with scissors instead of purchasing these jerseys.

The First Targaryen @The1stTargaryen @JomboyMedia Nahh holes in the hat is where I draw the line. Ppl gotta stop considering this fashion lol use some scissors on your clothing and call it a day @JomboyMedia Nahh holes in the hat is where I draw the line. Ppl gotta stop considering this fashion lol use some scissors on your clothing and call it a day

Wody Wellinger's Burner has some strong opinions. He feels every MLB collaboration is a terrible flop.

Voodew Vigilante feels the expensive jerseys with holes appear to have been battled over by a hobo and cannot be more than two dollars.

Voodew Vigilante @Fuzionpats34 @drinkwaterty @JomboyMedia they look like someone fought a hobo for it. worth like 2 bucks lmao @drinkwaterty @JomboyMedia they look like someone fought a hobo for it. worth like 2 bucks lmao

Jim Hellmann said Major League Baseball is so broke it has to offer factory-samples.

Jim Hellmann @JHblues7 @JomboyMedia MLB is so strapped for money that it's selling factory sampled fabric jerseys? This is like the taco bell meat of jerseys Grade X (but edible). @JomboyMedia MLB is so strapped for money that it's selling factory sampled fabric jerseys? This is like the taco bell meat of jerseys Grade X (but edible).

Justin rightly pointed out how people can spend a few hundred dollars on a standard jersey and cut it up.

Justin Peniche @JustinPeniche @JomboyMedia Why not buy a regular jersey for a couple hundred and take scissors to it? Seems like overpriced pandering to me @JomboyMedia Why not buy a regular jersey for a couple hundred and take scissors to it? Seems like overpriced pandering to me

Someone will buy it merely to be able to brag about wearing a $1,000 jersey, according to Xabraz.

Xabraz @HedbangerCrash @JomboyMedia They COST $1030. They certainly aren't WORTH that much. But someone will buy it just so they can say they're wearing a $1000 jersey. @JomboyMedia They COST $1030. They certainly aren't WORTH that much. But someone will buy it just so they can say they're wearing a $1000 jersey. https://t.co/Eg4XRL6fb2

Only time and purchasing statistics will reveal how the limited edition jerseys will do in the market. Until then, sit back and enjoy the creative remarks on social media.

