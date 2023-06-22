The Shohei Ohtani versus Mike Trout face-off during the 2023 World Baseball Classic will be remembered for decades to come.

So many factors contributed to this becoming one of baseball's most memorable moments. The fact that it involved two teammates who played together for four seasons. The fact that both players had won the American League MVP. The fact that it involved two of baseball's powerhouses: the U.S.A. and Japan. The fact that it was the final of the tournament.

During a recent episode of On Base with Mookie Betts, Mike Trout finally opened up on facing Shohei Ohtani and the historic at-bat that decided the WBC. The Los Angeles Angels slugger was facing his teammate for the first time and was in awe of his stuff:

"Oh, he’s nasty," said Trout.

Trout also praised Ohtani as a teammate and for his desire to win:

“Shohei’s a good dude, man. Great teammate, just one of them guys that wants to win.”

Watch Trout's comments on Ohtani here:

The final out of the tournament came down to two of the game's greats facing off in a one-run game. The USA drew first blood with a Trea Turner home run in the second inning. Japan responded with two runs in the bottom of the second and extended their lead when Kazuma Okamoto went deep in the fourth. A Kyle Schwarber homer in the eighth provided the USA with some hope.

In an unorthodox move, Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama called on Shohei Ohtani to close out the game. After Mookie Betts grounded into a double play, it all came down to Mike Trout.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout have combined for 4 MVPs and 12 All-Star Games

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout line up for the National Anthem at Angel Stadium in Anaheim

During the interview, Trout explained to Betts that he came into the at-bat with the aim of hitting a home run.

"I think it might have messed me up because it took me out of my approach, but there was one thing on my mind. I was trying to take him deep."

Ohtani approached the three-time MVP with caution. He worked the count full before throwing a perfectly placed 87 mph slider to record his first and only strikeout of the night.

An undefeated Team Japan went on to win a record third WBC with a slender 3-2 victory over the USA. Ohtani was deservedly named the tournament's MVP after finishing with a 2-0 record, 11 strikeouts, and a batting average of .435.

